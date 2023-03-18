Voters pushback against intimidation by jaguda pipo for 2023 governorship election

one hour wey don pass

As di govnorship and state assembly elections continue to dey go on across Nigeria on 18 March 2023, reports of intimidation of voters for different parts of di kontri dey trend for social media, for election wey dey already witness very low turnout of voters.

Wetin cause di low turn-out no clear but our tori pipo say e fit be sake of di effect of di presidential election or cases of voter intimidation for many parts of di kontri.

For di home town of di ogun state gonor, Dapo Abiodun, for instance gunmen on okada invade one polling unit, shoot gun scata voters bifor dem tiff two ballot boxes.

Di intimidation of voters and di lack of security to protect di voters from intimidation, dey contribute to make many voters not to come out come vote.

Odas wey come out to vote, arm demsef wit all kain tins for wetin dem call self-defence.

Some sef carry dia dogs go di polling units to serve as dia protection for one of di most absurd elections wey di kontri don eva hold.

Dis na in spite of warning from di Nigeria Police Force and di Independent National Electoral Commission say, e dey against di law for anybody to carry dogs go polling units.

From shooting of gun, to mob action like beating of thugs wey carry dem sef go to disturb di elections. Uncofam tori dey report say at least two thugs lose dia lives for Benue state north central Nigeria and for Lagos.

For di most part, majority of posts wey dey trend on di intimidation of voters and voters pushing back dey come from Lagos state.

Voters for di Nigeria economic capital Lagos, dey use different means to try pushback against intimidation from political thugs of di ruling All Progressive Alliance (APC).

Reports of voter intimidation dey come from different parts of Nigeria ss citizens dey try exercise dia right to vote who go be dia next govnor.

Many pipo dey report how thugs of di ruling party for di state dey go around dey warn pipo make dem either vote APC or sidon for dia house, else dem go deal wit dem.

Videos wey show wetin be like some thugs dey warn pipo for one polling unit for Sangotedo market make dem “go stay for your house, go chop eba…” Den two oda voices for di video begin hail di ruling party.

Voters experience no too different for Fadeyi, wia di thugs dey send any pesin wey no wan vote for APC to go back home.

But also, different posts dey fly upanda for social media wey show different ways wey pipo dey take pushback in order to make sure say dia vote to count.

Viral videos from Star Times Estate for Ago Palace, Okota part of Lagos dey report say one thug die as im dey try to go scata di election process for di estate.