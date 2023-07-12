Huw Edwards wife name am as di BBC Presenter wey dey face allegations

Di wife of BBC reader Huw Edwards don give im name as di presenter wey dey face accuse over allegation of payment for sexually explicit fotos.

Inside statement wey she release on behalf of her husband, Vick Flind say she dey make di statement afta dem don go through “five extremely difficult days for our family.”

Huw Edwards, 61, na household name and one of BBC most popular presenters.

Di BBC and later di Met Police begin investigate into report wey di Sun newspaper bin do say, one BBC presenter don dey pay one young pesin since im bin dey 17 years for fotos.

As di investigate dey go on, anoda young pesin tell BBC say di presenter bin send dem abusive messages afta dem two link up for one dating app.

Di Sun newspaper later make more allegations including say di presenter break lockdown rules for 2021, to go meet someone wey im bin meet for one dating site.

Di young pipo accuse make pipo for UK begin para.

But afta investigation, detectives for di Met Police say dem don torchlight di mata and dem no see any evidence of criminal offence.

Inside di statement wey Vicky Flind give, she add say her husband dey hospital as im dey “suffer from serious mental health issues.”

She say although di palava of di last few days make im mental health worse, im dey hospital not only sake of dis mata, but becos im don dey “treat severe depression in recent years.”

Huw go respond to all di tori wey di fly upanda once in don “well enough,” Vicky add.

Meanwhile, BBC don also release im own statement afta di Met say no evidence of a criminal offence say:

“We don see di statement from di police confirming say dem don complete dia assessment and say dem no dey take further action. We dey grateful to dem for completing dis work fast.

“Di police bin previously ask us to pause our fact finding investigations and we go now move forward with dat work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of di facts, while we continue to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved.” Dem tok.

Who be Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards, 61, na household name and one of BBC best-known presenters.

E don work for di BBC for four decades, including two decades as di lead presenter for di BBC flagship Ten O'Clock news

E don anchor many key moments, including di death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, di weddings of Prince William and Kate and of Prince Harry and Meghan, di Queen Diamond and Platinum Jubilees, di inauguration of US President Barack Obama and di death of Nelson Mandela

Dem bring am up for Wales and e study for Cardiff University wia now, e be honorary professor of journalism

E be one of BBC highest paid employees, e dey earn between £435,000 and £439,999 for 2022/23

E dey live for London wit im wife and five children

Edwards bin don speak out in di past about im struggles wit depression

How di mata waka

The Sun publish im first report on Friday 7 July, wey carry one mother claims say one unnamed BBC presenter pay thousands to dia 20-year-old child for explicit images over three years, starting wen dem be 17. Na offence to obtain explicit images of someone under di age of 18

Further allegations by the Sun dey published on Saturday, and on Sunday, BBC suspend one male member of staff, now wey pipo don know say na Edwards

On Monday: BBC executives meet wit di Metropolitan Police and di 20-year-old wey dem mention for di first Sun story deny di claims through lawyers

On Tuesday: the Sun publish two more stories containing further allegations, and BBC publish im own story with fresh claims

The BBC also reveal a timeline of events, confirming say di claims bin dey first reported to di broadcaster on 18 May. Dem only speak to di presenter seven weeks later