Niger coup: Ecowas deadline dey worry pipo for northern Nigeria

Wetin we call dis foto, Zainab Saidu dey worry about her family for Niger if military attack

46 minutes wey don pass

Niger military regime get just hours to put President Mohamed Bazoum back for office or face military action from the regional bloc Ecowas.

Last Sunday, West African leaders bin give di coup plotters one week ultimatum to obey im demand or e go “take all measures… wey fit include use of force".

But for Niger neighbour, Nigeria – wia most of di soldiers fit come from – pipo wey dey protest against di use of military dey increase.

Di two knotris get very close history plus dia tribes get very close connection.

On Saturday, Nigeria Senate ask di goment dem find "political and diplomatic options".

And for northern Nigerian city Sokoto, one of di states wey get border wit Niger, wey be di home of Nigeria Army 8 Division, tension dey rise.

Some of di oda northern states wey dey share border wit Niger na Katsina, Kano, Yobe, Borno and Kebbi.

Sokoto na im be di Nigerian State closest to Niger capital Niamey. Sokoto city dey for one major junction of di road wey dey go Niger and e fit be di point wia di soldiers fit first gada before military action.

Di calmness of Sokoto pipo hide di tension for di city and di whole state.

One reason for dis - according to area pipo – be say one out of every five pipo wey dey live for Sokoto come from Niger or get connection wit di kontri.

Sabon Gari areas for Sokoto city, na meanly pipo from Niger dey live dia.

Demd ey fear say Ecowas military intervention fit affect dia family members or even destroy dia own security for Nigeria.

Fifty-one-year-old jewellery maker Sulaiman Ibrahim dey live for Sokoto.

One of im wife and some of im pikin dem dey Niger capital, Niamey, dem no fit leave becos of di coup.

"Now I wan call my wife Fatima to hear from her, becos since di day of dat coup, I neva hear from her," im tell BBC, as im grab im fone for im left hand.

Im check for im wife number come dial am again.

Each call give am di same message: "Di number you dey call no dey available at dis time."

"Every time I call, dis na wetin dem dey tell me, either no service or dat kain tin, I no know," im tok wit pain as im no fit hide im concern.

"If military action go happun for Niger, e go worry me more. I dey terrible situation becos my family no dey wit me and I no know any tin about dem."

Im open foto for im phone to show im 18-year-old son and one of im broda.

"See my son Mustapha, im dey Niger now. Dis n aim younger broda, im dey six years old, dem dey wit dia mama."

Sulaiman no dey alone.

Every day im dey meet wit im oda neighbours wey also from Niger to check if anybody get news from home.

Mohamdu Ousman 43, tok di mind of many pipo here say use of force to return di president for Niamey fit dey disastrous.

"For Ecowas to go Niger wit mind say dem wan collect power back from military give civilians, we no wish for am, God forbid. E go delete our history," im tell BBC.

Zainab Saidu, 59, come from Niger city of Dosso, but she don live most of her life for Sokoto afta she marry Nigeria man. Her youngest son dey Niger now and she dey fear for am.

"I dey worry, I swear all of us dey fear, everyone wey from Niger. Fear wan kill everybody, most especially wen we hear say Nigeria [fit] go to Niger for war," she tok.

On Friday, West African military chiefs say dem don agree on plan for possible military intervention, but Ecowas dey continue to push for diplomatic solution.

In order to put more pressure, Ecowas don sama sanction on di coup leaders plus close border to Niger.

Also, Nigeria don cut electricity supplies to di kontri.

But dis one also mean say pipo for Nigeria side of di border dey affected too.

One border town wey dey feel di no ligh palava na Illela, about 135km (85 miles) from Sokoto city.

Ilela na very serious business area, but now e resemble community wey poverty dey worry.

As you de yenta, you go see long line of cars wey dey stranded, mainly big lorry dem wit lod wey dem cover wit tarpaulin to sve am from sun and rain.

Drivers of di lorry dem gada for shade wey di a lorries create, some dey sleep, odas just sidon wit dis fone or radio, dey wait for news on di latest developments about di border.

One of di driver, Abdullahi, dress in T-shirt and blue jeans, hold sachet of water.

"I don dey stranded here for di past three days," im tok.

Wetin we call dis foto, Ado Garba Dankwaseri no fit supply odas ice afta border close

"I don spend my money finish. Now I no get any money. One friend na im buy me food dis morning. Dat na why you see me hold di water so. I don dey call my oga to tell am wetin my eye dey see, but im no dey pick my calls."

Im colleague dem also look tired like say dem don give up.

Dem fit wait for long and dis market fit spoil meaning say di business owners go loss plenty money.

Odas wey dia business dey seriously affected include Ado Garba Dankwaseri.

Di 42-year-old dey travel go Niger buy ice blocks wey im dey to supply to traders for Illela wey dey sell water and soft drinks wey need to keep tins cool.

But Ado Garba business jam rock as im no fit travel go Niger for im supplies.

"I make 100,000 naira ($130; £100) a day wit my supplies. But right now, I no fit cross border. Soldiers, police, custom and immigration officers tanda everywia. You cross border na for your head," di ice block seller tok.

Customs officials meet some of di traders for Illela on Friday to try to tok about why e necessary to close border.

"E no get any sacrifice wey too big as long as dem achieve peace and democracy for di region. Di community understand di reason why di border close," Bashir Adewale Adeniyi from customs service tok.