Students protest with deadi bodi of dia mate Amotekun official allegedly shoot dead for Owo

Wia dis foto come from, NANS

44 minutes wey don pass

Students of di Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo Ondo state southwest Nigeria and officials of di National Association of Nigerian Students NANS protest over di killing of one of dia mate allegedly by officials of local vigilante group, Amotekun.

Di students say officials of Amotekun allegedly shoot Alayori Folarera Ademola wen di officers raid for di students hostel last week.

Ademola na OND one student for di polytechnic for Owo.

How e happun

Wia dis foto come from, NANS Wetin we call dis foto, Di students as dem carry di body of late Alayori dey protest

Di students say di Amotekun guys claim say dem dey find criminals, wen some students see dem, dey begin run as di officers no wear uniform come di raid.

Some of di students allege say dem shoot di wrong pesin come allegedly carri am to local herbalist to treat im wound as im still dey alive.

One of di students Akintoye Babatunde tell BBC Pidgin say dem move di boy from di herbalist home to di hospital on Thursday but e later give up di ghost same day.

“Dem dump am dia and no give us information, dog dey leak im blood wen we reach di herbalist home. Dis boy na just suspect why kill am?” - na so Akintoye tok.

Di immediate past NANS chairman for Ondo state say di officers wey allegedly shoot di boy claim say dem dey find criminal suspects, and now dem dey label di boy criminal afta im death.

Di students gada on Friday go move di deadi body from di Federal Medical Centre Owo, carri am go Ondo state govnor's office to protest di alleged killing.

'E no be criminal'

Students leader Akintoye say dia demands as dem dey protest include make goment issue statement say di boy no be criminal as Amotekun pipo allege.

Dem say dem want make goment fish out di alleged killer officer and give am maximum punishment.

Anoda of dia demand be say make goment give di boy befitting burial as im no be criminal and na goment officer kill am. Dia last demand na make goment find better compensation for di boy family “even though no amount of compensation fit bring am back”.

As at Friday afternoon, di students still carri di dead bodi dey protest in front of di state goment office for Alagbaka.

Owo city begin trend over a month ago wen killer gunmen open fire on worshipers for St Francis Cervier Catholic Church dia. Dem kill about 40 worshipers and injure plenti of dem.

Di shooting throw di community into mourning mood as many do protest for di area to condemn di incident.

Di city still dey try calm down from dat massacre before dis students shooting happun and begin cause anoda set of protest for di area.

We dey surprised - Amotekun

Wia dis foto come from, NANS Wetin we call dis foto, Di students dey protest

Meanwhile Amotekun head office for Ondo don react to di tori of di boy death say na bullet hit am wen im and oda suspects dey try disarm officers wey dey pursue suspects.

For statement wey BBC Pidgin sight, Amotekun state commander Akogun Adetunji Adeleye say im men no know say students dey di compound wey di incident happun as dem no introduce demsef.

“Wen our men pursue suspect enta di compound, dem see 15 boys, 7 dey naked dey smoke inside room, di boys try to disarm one of our men, na during di struggle di gun sound and injure di deceased,” na so di commander tok.

E say dem arrest all di suspects during dat operation but release di injured one make e go collect first aid and return as investigation don start.

E tok say, “e surprise us wen news of di boy death begin spread yesterday. We dey condole im family while investigation dey continue”

Amotekun na local vigilante group wey goment for southwest Nigeria set up to help manage security situation for di region.