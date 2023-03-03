Pipeline explosion for Rivers State kill 12 pipo

Wetin we call dis foto, Pipeline explosion for Rivers State kill pipo

Pipeline explosion for Rivers State south-south Nigeria don kill 12 pipo, authorities say.

Di explosion happun for Rumurkpe community for Emuoha local goment area for di state, police tok.

Rivers state na one of di oil producing states for di kontri and incident of pipe line explosion dey common dia.

Last year at least 25 pipo die sake of illegal refinery explosion for di Niger delta state.

Evri year goment say dem dey spend billions of naira annually to maintain di pipelines.

Even wit di billions wey goment dey spend jaguda pipo still dey vandalise dis pipelines wey goment dey use transport oil products.

Aside di vandalization goment still dey battle wit di palava of illegal refinery.

For di latest incident Police say di victims bin dey scoop fuel wen di site catch fire come burn dem to death.

‘’Di identities of di victims no dey known’’ police add.

‘’Five vehicles, four Keke NAPEPs, and one motorcycle all burn to ashes.’’ Police tok too

Oil theft na serious crime

Di state commissioner advice residents to stay away from illegal oil bunkering.

Di matter of crude oil theft na one ogbonge challenge wey dey worry di Nigeria economy.

Na crude oil be di main revenue earner for di kontri, wey dem even dey use plan di annual national budget.

Crude oil theft don reduce di production capacity wey di Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC give Nigeria, wey also don negatively affect di revenue of di kontri.

Anoda bad effect wey di pollution dey cause na environmental pollution.

As tins be now for Niger delta, most of di aquatic life don spoil finish and many rivers for dia don scatter.

Make dis serve as lesson

Rivers state Commandant of di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) condemn di illegal oil bunkering activities for Rumuekpe.

While on assessment tour to di scene of di unfortunate incident di State Commandant Michael Ogar say di pipo wey involve for di bunkering no behave well.

E condole wit families of pipo wey die for di incident but add say dis suppose serve as lesson for pipo wey carry out di act.

”Our Antivandal Squad repeatedly destroy a good number of illegal refineries in di area but as you destroy one dem go refabricate another.

“E get time wen our personnel dey come under attack but we stand firm and undeterred.