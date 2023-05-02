How soja shoot and kill di minister wey e dey guard

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy Wetin we call dis foto, Soja shoot and kill Charles Okello Engola on Tuesday

One Ugandan national army soldier don shoot and kill di goment minister wey e dey guard.

E shoot Retired Colonel Charles Okello Engola, wey be di Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations for im house for Kyanja on Tuesday morning.

E neva dey clear weda argument bin dey between di soja and di Col Engola.

Bifor e turn di gun on imself, some eyewitness say di soja bin waka around di neighbourhood begin shoot in di air.

Di territorial Police for Kampala Metropolitan don identify di soja as Pte. Wilson Sabiti and say dem dey actively investigate di mata.

Police tok-tok pesin for inside statement say di body guard bin fire plenty shots at close range and kill di minister as e dey enta im official vehicle. E die for di scene.

Di suspect also shoot and wunjure di Aide De Camp (ADC) Lt. Ronald Otim bifor e run go Kyanja trading center on foot, wia e enta salon and shoot imsef dead.

Di Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development say di soja na part of di UPDF-seconded security detail for di minister for only one month (April).

Initial report suggest say a number of pipo fit dey injured and videos on social media show as locals gada for di scene in shock.

Police say di motive for di murder neva dey established.

Who be Colonel Charles Okello Engola?

Wia dis foto come from, Uganda parliament

Col Engola na senior goment official, and don previously serve as deputy minister for defence.

Di Speaker of Uganda parliament confam Col Engola death inside one short statement as e dey preside ova di morning session.

"Dis morning I receive sad news say Hon Engola bodyguard shoot am and afta, shoot imsef. May im soul rest in peace. Dat na God plan. We no fit change anytin," Anita Among tell MPs on Tuesday.

Dem born Macodwogo Engola, on October 12, 1958. E be Ugandan politician and retired Colonel for di Uganda People's Defence Force. Bifor im untimely death, e serve as State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations for di Ugandan Cabinet

Dem appoint am to di position of minister of state for defense on 6 June 2016, e replace General Jeje Odongo, wey dem appoint as Cabinet Minister of Internal Affairs.

E bin serve as di Member of Parliament representing Oyam North County for di 10th Parliament (2016 – 2021).

Wen e serve for military, Engola be di commander of UPDF 501 Brigade, dem promote am to di rank of colonel and e retire from di military for 2007.