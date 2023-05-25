‘Our way no go always smooth’- Tinubu tok as Buhari give am GCFR title

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad

25 May 2023, 18:01 WAT New Informate 2 minutes wey don pass

Bola Tinubu tell Nigerians say tins no go always dey smooth wen im become president of di kontri.

Di President-elect tok dis afta im collect di kontri highest national honour from Muhammadu Buhari for Abuja on Thursday.

President Buhari give Tinubu di title of Grand commander of di Federal Republic (GCFR).

Im vice president elect Kashim Shettima also collect Grand commander of di order of di Niger (GCON).

“Our way no go always dey smooth. Yet we get faith for our plan and belief for our collective ability to overcome di challenges wey confront us.” Tinubu tok

But di President-elect assure kontri pipo say im no go disappoint dem.

“I must run dis race and must do it well. On security, di economy, agriculture, jobs, education, health and power and for all oda sectors we must make headway. Di pipo deserve no less. For this, I no go disappoint neither them nor you, Mr. President.”Tinubu add.

“I be simple man wey benefit from di support and goodwill of di people of Nigeria. Di pipo put dia trust in us. You don do your part, Mr. President.’’

President Buhari also hand di transition documents and di baton of service to di incoming president for di event.

'Thank you, Mr. President'

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad Wetin we call dis foto, President Buhari hand Bola Tinubu di baton of service

Tinubu hail Buhari for im speech and torchlight some of dis tins wey di outgoing p[resident administration do.

“Thank you, Mr. President, as you give my Vice President elect Shettima and me di nation highest honors”.

“President Buhari, you show courage to take tough decisions wey odas avoid.

“One such decision na to recognize di injustice of di annulment of di 1993 election, to make June 12 as Democracy Day, and to give di nation highest honor on di late MKO Abiola.

“As much as anyone fit, you go back into history to set di record straight and heal di wound.

“Di justice you do for di mata get special meaning today.”

On Monday May 29, Tinubu go take im oath of office to become di 16th president of di kontri.

Photos from di investiture ceremony

Wia dis foto come from, BashirAhmad

Wia dis foto come from, Bashir Ahmad Wetin we call dis foto, Kashim Shettima recieve di GCON title

Wia dis foto come from, Buhari Sallau Wetin we call dis foto, Bola Tinubu and im family for di ceremony