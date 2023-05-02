Civilians dey face 'catastrophe' as 100,000 run from fighting – UN

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

13 minutes wey don pass

More dan 100,000 pipo don run from Sudan since heavy fighting begin between rival forces on 15 April, United Nations tok.

Officials warn of "all-out catastrophe" or ogbonge kata-kata wey go cause serious disaster if fighting no end.

Anoda 334,000 pipo dey displaced inside Sudan.

Fighting dey kontinu for di capital, Khartoum, between di kontri army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), even though dem bin sign ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, the UN special envoy to Sudan, Volker Perthes, tell AP news agency say di two sides don agree to enta peace tok to negotiate "stable and reliable" ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia na one potential location for di tok, im add.

If di tok happun, e go be di first meeting between di two sides since di conflict begin.

So far, more dan 500 pipo don die and more dan 4,000 wunjure for di fighting, according to Sudan health ministry.

Several temporary ceasefires don fail to hold, as di military kontinu to pound Khartoum wit air strikes as dem try to weaken RSF.

Heavy fighting don also occur for Darfur for western Sudan.

UNHCR tok tok pesin Olga Sarrado tell reporters for Geneva say a total of 100,000 wey include pipo from Sudan, South Sudan citizens wey dey return home, and pipo wey already be refugees inside Sudan dey run from di fighting.

Refugees dey also run through Sudan border wit Egypt for di north and Chad for di west.

Most European states don complete evacuation of dia kontri men, but Russia tok on Tuesday say dem dey send four military planes to fly out more dan 200 pipo - including im kontri pipo and those from "friendly kontris" - from Sudan.

For Khartoum, food, water and electricity don almost finish, but supplies wey pipo desperately need – wey UN ship into Port Sudan – dey for warehouse sake of di violence.

Meanwhile, widespread looting mean say e no dey safe to deliver dem.

World Health Organization (WHO) regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari say health facilities don come under attack for Khartoum, and dem dey use some as military base.

"Up to now we don get around 26 reported attacks on healthcare facilities. Some of dis attacks result in di death of healthcare workers and civilians for dis hospitals," im tell BBC.

"Also you know some of dis hospitals dem dey use dem as military bases and dem don throw di staff, dem don throw di patients out of dis healthcare facilities," im add.

On Monday, di UN Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Abdou Dieng, say more dan two weeks of devastating fighting go risk turning di kontri humanitarian crisis into "full blown catastrophe".