Ed Sheeran win Thinking Out Loud copyright case

Ed Sheeran dey arrive for court for Manhattan last month

4 May 2023

Ed Sheeran no copy Marvin Gaye Let's Get It On wen e dey compose Thinking Out Loud, US court don rule.

Di British singer-songwriter bin deny say im tiff elements of di song for im 2014 worldwide hit.

Family pipo of Gaye co-writer argue say Sheeran, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Publishing owe dem money for copyright infringement.

Sheeran reportedly tell di trial for New York say if dem find am guilty, im go end im music career.

"If dat one happun, I don finish, I go stop," e tok wen dem ask am about how di matter dey affect am.

Kathryn Townsend Griffin, di daughter of composer Ed Townsend, accuse Sheeran of copyright infringement

During di civil trial Sheeran sing and play parts of Thinking Out Loud on di guitar.

E say im bin write di song for im house for England wit im friend Amy Wadge, and na im grandparents and one new romantic relationship im just get inspire am.

Sheeran lawyer, Ilene Farkas, tell di court say similarities in di chord progressions and rhythms of di two songs na "di letters of di alphabet of music."

"Diz na basic musical building blocks wey songwriters now and forever must dey free to use, or all of us wey love music go dey poorer for am," she tok.

Keisha Rice, wey represent di family pipo of Gaye co-writer Ed Townsend say her clients no dey claim say na dem get di basic musical elements but rather "di way in which diz common elements dey uniquely combined."

"Oga Sheeran dey count on you to dey very, very overwhelmed by im commercial success," she said, urging di court to use dia "common sense" to decide weda di songs dey similar.

Last year Sheeran win a copyright battle for High Court for London over im 2017 Shape of You.

Sheeran dey also face claims over Thinking Out Loud from one company wey investment banker David Pullman get copyright interests in for di Gaye song.