United to play Betis, Sporting to play Arsenal and full fixtures of Europa League round of 16

24 February 2023

Manchester United go play Real Betis for di Europa League last 16 afta dem overcome Barcelona, while Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon.

United beat di La Liga leaders 2-1 for Old Trafford on Thursday to seal one 4-3 aggregate win for di play-off tie.

Arsenal go play di second leg of dia tie for home afta dem qualify as group winners, while Manchester United host Betis for Old Trafford first.

Premier League leaders Arsenal try avoid di knockout round play-offs as dem top Group A wit five wins from dia six games.

Di Europa League last-16 ties go shelle for 9 and 16 March.

Europa League last-16 full draw

Union Berlin v Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla v Fenerbahce

Juventus v Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen v Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon v Arsenal

Manchester United v Real Betis

Roma v Real Sociedad

Shakhtar Donetsk v Feyenoord

Di Europa League round of 16 match format na two legs?

Di matches go take place ova two legs, di group winners go dey home for di second legs.

If di match dey level afta 180 minutes e go, go to extra time despite di number of goals each team don score for home or away.

And If dem still no fit separate di teams afta di additional 30 minutes, Den na penalty shoot-out go decide di winner.

When dem go play di Europa League round of 16 match?

Di first legs dey scheduled to take place March 9, di second legs go take place a week later on March 16.

Wen be di quarter-finals of Europa League?

Di winners of di eight ties go advance to di quarter-finals, di draw for dat round and di semi-finals dey scheduled for March 17.