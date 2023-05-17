Meet di Nigerian Immigrant wey become Colorado Springs first Black Mayor

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Mobolade/ Facebook

one hour wey don pass

Nigerian immigrant and businessman, Blessing Yemi Mobolade don become di first ever black Mayor-Elect for di city of Colorado Springs for America.

Oga Mobolade wey no get any political experience run as an independent candidate against 11 oda candidates for di 4 April mayoral elections.

But di election bin enta run-off afta none of di candidates win 50% of di votes.

E win di run-off as e beat di City Council man and former Colorado Secretary of State, and Republican competitor Wayne Williams.

Oga Mobolade wey no run under any political party receive 57% of di vote.

For im campaign to win di race to be mayor, e say, “I be political independent wey get experience wit bringing communities together and unifying pipo around a common purpose. I don successfully elevate residents, small businesses, and entrepreneurs to economic security, and I don identify innovative ways to make our city work for ALL OF US.

“Times dey hard and we need a leader wey go dare to move forward wit all citizens in mind. As mayor I go lead us into a future as pipo wey no dey content wit di status quo but wey dey equipped for greatness wey we fit only be achieve together.”

Oga Mobolade go take ova from Mayor John Suthers, one former federal prosecutor and Colorado attorney general.

Tins to know about Yemi Mobolade

Wia dis foto come from, Yemi Mobolade/ Facebook

Blessing Yemi Mobolade na Nigerian immigrant.

E be di 42nd Mayor of Colorado Springs.

According to im bio, di new Mayor-elect na husband and father, business leader, public servant, pastor and community leader.

Yemi bin enta Colorado Springs for 2010.

E bin move go Colorado Springs to start church. E serve for First Presbyterian Church of Colorado Springs as ministry leader.

E co-found two popular restaurants — Di Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House — for Colorado second-largest city.

For July 2017, e start im public service waka as di Colorado Springs Chambers of Commerce Vice President Business Retention and Expansion.

E also start new technologies to improve di citizen experience wit goment and promote local economic development.

For May 2019, e move to become di Small Business Development Administrator for Colorado Springs city.

Di mayor-elect marry Abbey Mobolade wey be Nurse and Teacher and now be nurse educator for Pikes Peak State College. Togeda dem get three children, two boys and one girl.

Im bin run under di campaign say e bin wan lead Colorado Springs wit fresh eyes.

Oda Nigerians wey hold elected positions for America

Oga Mobolade no be di only elected politician wey be Nigeria for di United States of America.

During di 2022 Mid term elections for America, eight pipo of Nigerian descent win office.

Segun Adeyina win election for Georgia House of Representatives District 110.

Gabe Okoye win House of Representatives seat for Georgia District 102.

Solomon Adesanya win Georgia State Representative seat District 43.

Tish Naghise win Georgia State Representative District 68.

Phil Olaleye win Georgia State Representative District 59

Carol Kazeem win di Pennsylvania State Representative for District 159

Esther Agbaje dey re-elected as Minnesota State Representative for District 59B.