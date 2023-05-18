Lalong order security to find gunmen wey kill at least 83 for Plateau communities

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong don order security forces to gbab di attackers of Kubat Village for Mangu Local Government wia dem kill some pipo including women and children.

Na on Tuesday, residents wake up to di distressing news of di overnight attack.

Di death toll don rise to 85 as di search for missing pesins still dey go on, di National President, Mwaghavul Development Association, Joseph Gwankat tell tori pipo.

Gwankat also tok say di suspected herdsmen attack plenty communities at di same time. Kill, as well as burn houses and destroy farmlands.

Women wey dey protest don enta di palace of di traditional ruler wia dem set up security meeting wit security chiefs, district heads and govment officials wey Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden lead, to address di security challenge for di LGA.

Govnor Lalong order immediate arrest of di attackers

Govnor Lalong say im dey seriously disturbed about di sad development wey make am immediately direct security forces to pursue di attackers and make sure dem arrest dem.

Im describe di attack as anodas attempt by crises merchants and criminals to return di State to di dark days of pain and agony.

“Govment go stop at nothing to make sure say we deal mercilessly wit those wey dey behind dis scheme”, e tok.

Similar attack happun for Kanam local goment area of Plateau state for April 2022 wey leave at least 150 pipo dead and pipo miss.

One of di survivor, Zainab Kukawa tell BBC News Pidgin say di whole thing start around 11:07am one Sunday morning.

Zainab say di attackers work for three hours wit no security help.

'I use my eyes see di attackers as dem come on top bikes.

Dem spend up to three hours unchallenged.'

She believe say bicos of di way di attackers dey free to do tins, e lead to many deaths.

Sake of dat attack authorities say dem deploy more security forces to di area.