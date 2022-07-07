List of possible replacement for Boris Johnson as UK prime minister

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, UK goment house, 10 Downing street

7 July 2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson don announce say im go resign.

Johnson agreeing to leave office mean say leadership election go hold to decide who go become di next Conservative leader and UK prime minister.

Dem go however need to secure di support of Tory MPs, wit di final two candidates wey contest among Conservative members.

Johnson bin dey fight to stay on for No 10 despite say im support dey collapse.

So who be di potential candidates?

BBC put togeda a list of possible replacement for Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak bin dey like di shining possibility for a future Conservative leader.

But im image don dent in di last few months sake of one controversy over im wife tax affairs, and e no tey before dem fine am for breaching lockdown rules.

E become member of parliament for 2015 - for di North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond.

Im early move to resign from di cabinet wit fellow minister and friend Sajid Javid be like action wey lead to di plenty ministerial resignations wey eventually force Boris Johnson out.

Liz Truss

Di foreign secretary follow for di pipo wey first declare her support for Johnson afta im chancellor and health secretary resign, wey make her dey among im among loyalists.

As di only second woman to lead di Foreign Office, pipo hail her work securing di release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe after six years and for purnishing Russia and dia oligarchs.

First elected in 2010 as MP for South West Norfolk, Ms Truss don become a popular figure among Conservative Party members for her liberal views on economics and trade.

Sajid Javid

Na dis MP for Bromsgrove give di prime minister im first blow.

Javid stress di need for integrity and telling MPs for im resignation speech say im don conclude: "di problem start for di top".

For 2019 oga Javid bin contest to be leader of di party and e make am to di final four, before e withdraw to support Johnson.

Na im decision make dem give am appointment as chancellor, but e resign afta six months afta e get problem wit im advisers.

E then make a dramatic return to di front bench as health secretary in 2021.

Born in Rochdale in 1969 to first generation Pakistani immigrant family and im father work as bus conductor.

Javid pursue successful career for di City before becoming Tory MP in 2010.

Jeremy Hunt

Di former foreign secretary don remain as influential presence for Westminster from di backbenches since e come second to Boris Johnson for di 2019 leadership contest.

E analyse goment policy throughout di pandemic as chairman of Commons Health Committee.

Di son of admiral, Hunt make im money by setting up Hotcourses - a website wey connect prospective students wit educational institutions.

MP for South West Surrey since 2005, Hunt joindi goment in 2010 as culture secretary and also lead di Department of Health.

Michael Gove

Di secretary wey dey stabilise tins don contest two times before for Tory leader and prime minister. For 2019 e come third to Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt.

But im most popular intervention for leadership contest na for 2016, during di EU referendum, wen e be senior pesin on di Leave side.

Di former BBC journalist and Times newspaper columnist na one of di longer-serving ministers for di cabinet.

For 2010 e become education secretary and since den e don take up goment roles as chief whip, justice secretary, environment secretary and most recently levelling up secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi

Di current UK chancellor earn pipo trust wen e take up di role of vaccines minister during di pandemic, and pipo hail am for UK successful rollout.

E say na "di most important job I go ever do" - although e later make am get am appointment education secretary.

Born in Iraq in 1967, Zahawi and im family run from di kontri wen Saddam Hussein take power.

Penny Mordaunt

As a former assistant to a magician, Penny Mordaunt get track record of pulling off extraordinary feats.

For politics, she already pull rabbit out of a hat for 2019, wen she make history by becoming UK first female defence secretary.

Na position wey di former naval officer hold under David Cameron.

MP for Portsmouth North since 2010, Ms Mordaunt na former head of di Conservative Party youth wing and press officer for William Hague wen be party leader.

Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat na direct opposite of Boris Johnson.

E be moderate wey dey preach pragmatism rather dan populism, sabi pesin wey support Remain for di 2016 EU referendum.

For diz attributes, pipo begin see Tugendhat wey win election MP for Tonbridge in 2015 as a potential future leader of di Conservative Party for years.

Ben Wallace

Di defence secretary and former soldier na low-profile figure wey don attract plenty attention since Russia invasion of Ukraine.

Dat na wen di UK make early decision to support Kyiv wit weapons and training.

Despite im opposition to Brexit, Wallace bin lead Boris Johnson unsuccessful 2017 leadership campaign, before e reward am wit cabinet post for 2019.

He serve for Germany, Cyprus, Belize and Northern Ireland wia e e stop effot by IRA effort to carry out a bomb attack against British soldiers.