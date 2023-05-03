Messi PSG career don end afta club suspension?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi win di World Cup wit Argentina for December

54 minutes wey don pass

Lionel Messi decision to travel to Saudi Arabi without di permission of Paris St-Germain fit don end im career wit di club.

Dis na wetin BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone tok.

PSG bin suspend di Argentina captain on Monday for two weeks afta im travel go di middle east kontri.

Messi bin travel afta di French club home defeat to Lorient on Sunday, for match wey im play full 90 minutes.

Messi no go train or play for PSG during di period of im suspension.

Tori be say di 35-year-old bin ask for permission to travel to carry out commercial work but dem no gree am.

Why Bayern Munich suspend and fine Sadio Mane 13th April 2023

Messi, also chop fine from di club sake of dis waka, di Argentina captain na tourism ambassador for Saudi Arabia.

And na dis summer di World Cup winner two-year contract wit PSG go expire.

Barcelona Vice-President Rafael Yuste bin claim for March say di Spanish club dey do tok-tok wit Messi about im return to di Nou Camp.

Messi don score 31 goals and contribute 34 assists for 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and win di Ligue 1 title last season.

Im dey set to miss matches against Troyes and Ajaccio as PSG, wey dey five points clear wit five games to go, dey look to win a ninth league title in 11 seasons.

'Messi PSG career dey effectively ova' - Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Messi don score 31 goals and contribute 34 assists for 71 games in all competitions for PSG

Lionel Messi take decision wey effectively end im Paris St-Germain career.

Yes, dem get three games left afta Messi complete im suspension and work still dey to secure anoda Ligue 1 title, but PSG dey on a different course now - and dis dia new course no involve Messi, wey less dan five months ago achieve di ogbonge glory of im career wen im lift di World Cup.

PSG no view dia actions like big tin. For dia mind, dem effectively punish employee wey go somewia else on a work day far away from wia im suppose to be.

But dem also feel say dis na statement about di future direction of di club, wey dem feel strongly say e go dey around younger players. Na also confirmation of dia no nonsense approach to discipline.