Two pipo injure as gunmen open fire on President Buhari convoy for Katsina

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency

one hour wey don pass

Gunmen wey dem suspect to be bandits don attack di convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari for Katsina State.

Di senior toktok pesin to di President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu confam dis inside one statement on Tuesday night.

E say di "attackers bin open fire on di convoy from ambush positions but di military, police and DSS personnel wey dey accompanying di convoy repel dem".

Di advance bin dey on dia way to Daura ahead of President Buuhari visit to im hometown for Sallah celebration wey go happun on Saturday, 9 July.

Two pipo dey injured and dem dey receive treatment for hospital according to di statement.

Di Presidency describe as "sad and unwelcome, di shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, for di convoy of cars wey dey carry di Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of di President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.

Di attackers bin open fire on di convoy from ambush positions but dem dey repelled by di military, police and DSS personnel accompanying di convoy".

Two pesin for di convoy dey receive treatment for di minor injuries wey dem suffer. All di oda personnel, staff and vehicles enta Daura safely. Di statement tok.

Katsina na one of di states for north west Nigeria wey dey affected by criminal activities of bandits.