H﻿ow hospital staff allegedly cut flesh from forehead and right arm of dead woman for Ibadan

Di family of Rachael Osanyintolu wey her body part dey missing shortly afta her death say dem wan know pipo or di pesin wey cut some part of her body.

Oludare Osanyintolu, son of di late woman say di incident happun for di hospital wia di old woman dey take treatment before she die.

E say di pipo wey cut im mama body part know wetin dem dey do.

Police don already arrest some suspects sake of di mata wey bin lead to protest.

Members of di late woman family bin carry protest go di hospital on Monday to demand di return of di body parts wey dem allegedly remove.

Osanyintolu for interview wit BBC Yoruba say im mama still dey bleed wen dem wan recover her deadi body from di hospital.

Wetin happun

Di incident happun for Ibadan, di Oyo state capital for South west Nigeria.

Tori be say di 91 year-old Rachael Osanyintolu bin dey sick before her pikin dem cari her go hospital.

Her son say dia mama bin get anaemia wey dem don dey manage for some time.

Dis na why dem cari her go hospital for Ososami area of Ibadan.

“Dem dey treat her for hospital before dem call me to say she don die. Dis na afta dem do give her oxygen. And na for night all dis tins dey happun.

“As we confam say she don die na im we beg di nurses wey dey on duty to help us keep her till morning becos e don late to begin go look for di mortuary wey we go like keep her. And dem gree,” e tok.

‘Dem cut her forehead’

Oludare Osanyintolu explain say as dem return di next morning to move di body go mortuary na im dem discover say mama forehead dey missing.

E say, “Out of curiosity we decide to check oda parts of her body only to also discover say dem cut some part of her right arm comot.

“We ask di pipo wey dey dia say wetin happun, dem say dem no know.

“Di part wey make we dey wonder pass na say she still dey bleed afta all di cuts. How e dey possible say pesin wey una say she don die come still dey bleed.

“Na dis one make we call police and Amotekun.” E tok.

P﻿olice intervene

Officers of di Oyo State Police Command say dem don arrest di security guards and some staff of di Ibadan Central Hospital.

Di arrest na based on allegation say dem tamper wit di part of patient wey die for di facility.

All di pipo wey dem arrest also dey detention.

Oludare Osanyintolu say dem wan know who cut di body part and wetin di pesin wan take am do.