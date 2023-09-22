Wetin be autopsy and how long di result dey take to ready?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

22 September 2023, 11:24 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Nigerians dey wait for di result of di autopsy wey authorities conduct on late Afrobeat singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba wey pipo sabi as Mohbad.

Mohbad death at di age of 27 on 12 September, 2023 na one wey shake di kontri and wey don generate a lot of interest.

As police tok-tok pesin for Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin put for social media say, authorities don finish autopsy few hours afta dem dig out Mohbad bodi from wia dem bin bury am, di next tin pipo dey follow na wen di result go come out.

Sake of say e no clear wetin really cause di death of late Mohbad, na why authorities dey do autopsy as part of investigation to determine wetin kill di late singer.

So wetin be autopsy and how dem dey do am?

Wetin be autopsy, who fit do am and wen result dey ready?

Wetin be autopsy

Autopsy, aka post-mortem exam, na one special surgical procedure wey dem dey use sabi di cause and manner of death of pesin.

Cause of death na di medical reason wey dey explain why one patient pass.

Di manner wey di pesin take die na di circumstances wey surround di death. Dis na according to Yale school of medicine and one John Hopkins University report.

Dem say wetin dem dey learn from autopsies dey allow clinicians to better understand disease processes.

Also e dey help dem to accurately diagnose diseases, improve therapy, and potentially help oda patients wey dey currently suffer from dat kind of disease.

Why pipo dey do autopsy?

E get different reasons wey fit cause need autopsies.

Wen pesin die for suspicious manner or unexpected death hapun.

Wen public health concern dey, example na outbreak of disease wey nobody neva determine di cause.

Wen no doctor sabi pesin wey die wella enough to tok di cause of death and to sign di death certificate.

Wen di doctor, di family or legally responsible designee of di pesin wey die request for am.

Who fit do di autopsy?

Autopsies wey dey ordered by di state fit dey carried out by a local coroner - official wey dey chook eye inside violent, sudden, suspicious deaths - wey fit no be doctor. One medical examiner wey dey do autopsy na doctor, usually e be pathologist. Na pathologists dey do clinical autopsies .

Anoda one na coroner autopsy, dem dey do dis one if coroner or police need informate for legal reasons about wetin cause di death of some pesin–example na if di person dey murdered or dia death dey suspicious.

How dem dey do autopsy?

Autopsy procedure dey begin wit di general and dey end wit di specific:

First, dem dey do visual exam of di entire body, including di organs and internal structures.

Den, dem fit make microscopic, chemical, and microbiological exams of di organs, fluids, and tissues.

Dem go weigh all di organs wey dem remove for di examination and one section dey preserved for processing into microscopic slides.

Di final report go ready afta all lab tests don complete.

Autopsies fit last two to fout hours. Di results of lab tests on samples of bodi fluid and tissues fit take few weeks to come back.

Autopsy results

One early report dey dey available within di first few days, but di full results of di autopsy no dey usually available until around six to 12 weeks later.

Once autopsy don complete, di body of di pesin fit dey collected by di family or di pesin wey dem assign to helep dem collect am.