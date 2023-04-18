Police tok how man allegedly bury three-year-old pikin alive afta im papa pay ransom

Wia dis foto come from, @ISAHGAMBO/TWITTER

35 minutes wey don pass

One 30-year-old man for Sabuwar Santa, Musawa Local Goment Area of Katsina State don dey for police custody afta im allegedly kidnap and bury one three-year-old boy alive.

Tori be say Abdulaziz allegedly bury di abducted boy alive despite say im collect N150,000 out of di N800,000 ransom wey im bin allegedly demand from di boy papa.

Di tok-tok pesin for di Katsina Police Command, CSP Gambo Isah, confirm di incident to BBC Pidgin.

According to Isah, di police gbab Abdulaziz on 12 April around 3pm afta tip-off and e add say di suspect confess say im commit di offence.

Police tok how e happun

Di police tok-tok pesin say on 23 March around 1am Abdulaziz criminally enta into di residence of one Adamu Alhassan of Bacirawa village, di Musawa Local Goment Area of Katsina State wen im dey sleep and kidnap im three-year-old son to one unknown destination.

Isah say di suspect drop letter to direct di pikin papa, Adamu Alhassan, to pay ransom of N800,000. E say Abdulaziz also provide im phone number.

“However, di papa make contact, negotiate and pay N150,000 to secure di release of im pikin, but e no work.

Isah say police swing into action wen dem receive di report and dem gbab di suspect in connection wit di case.

“During di investigation, im confess to di commission of di offence and further confess say im don bury di pikin alive afta receive ransom,” di police tok-tok pesin add.

Isah tok say investigation don commence into di incident and dem go charge dis suspect to court wen dem finish.

Cases of missing pikin for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, HANIFA ABUBAKAR FAMILY Wetin we call dis foto, School proprietor kidnap and kill Hanifa Abubakar afta im collect N6 million ransom from her parents

E dey difficult to place actual number ontop di cases of children wey dey miss for Nigeria through kidnappings and abductions wey no relate to banditry and Boko Haram. But e dey hapun and tori dey come out about am well-well.

For 2nd of August 2021, 32-year-old Bilikisu Salisu also become victim. She say dem steal her three year old pikin-Kusina Salisu.

E hapun for Dakwa Community near Deidei for Bwari Area Council of Abuja, Nigeria capital.

She bin send di pikin and her sister to go buy pepper for her to make food- dem go buy di pepper come back house.

She come later go out to play around 5-6 pm and no return home again till date.

Also for 2021, some mothers for Kano state (northern Nigeria) hold protest over dia missing 118 children and dem feel say authorities no dey do anything on di mata.

Anoda tori wey shock di Nigeria and di world na di kidnapping and killing of one five-year-old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, for Kano State.

For 2 December 2021, di proprietor of di school wey Hanifa dey attend kidnap di pupil and demand N6 million ransom from her parents.