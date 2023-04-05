Wetin NCC tok about leaked Obi, Oyedepo audio conversation

5 April 2023

Di Nigerian communications commission say dem no dey “track”or “leak” telephone conversations of anybody.

NCC tok na di latest update on di tori wey allege say di commission dey track and leak phone conversations of some Nigerians.

Dis na afta di allege phone conversation between Peter Obi, and David Oyedepo, leak.

For di audio wey BBC Pidgin neva verify, Obi ask di founder of Living faith church to help am spread im message to Christians for Southwest and part of North-central.

E describe di 2023 election as a “religious war”.

Oyedepo don come out to say him neva campaign for any politician but e no mention di leak audio.

Di leaked audio cause serious debate for social media on who leak am.

Some Nigerians dey claim say na NCC leak am.

But NCC say dem no get hand inside dat mata at all at all.

We no dey “track” or “leak“ telephone conversations

NCC say dem no fit do dat kain tin based on di law of Nigerian Communication Act (NCA) 2003 and oda Laws of di Federation.

Di law, no permit di commission to “track” or “leak” telephone conversations.

Di commission say dem gatz clear di mata afta dem drag dem for social media and questions wey tori bin dey ask.

Dem deny all di allegations kpatapata.

Reuben Muoka, Director of Public Affairs for NCC say di commission no dey involve for wetin di Law no gie am power to do.

According to wetin di statement reveal dem don report di mata to di relevant security agency to take action.

Meanwhile Nigeria goment dey accuse Peter Obi and Datti- Ahmed of treason.

Tok-tok pesin, Lai Mohammed reveal goment position during im interview wit Washington Post for America.

“Obi and im Vice, Datti-Ahmed no fit dey threaten Nigerians say if di President-elect, Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC) dey sworn in on May 29, na di end of democracy for Nigeria. Lai Mohammed tok

“Dis na treason. You no fit invite insurrection, and dis na wetin dem dey do. Mohammed add

“Obi statement na dat of desperate pesin, im no be democrat wey im dey claim to be.

Peter Obi speak on treason allegation

Di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, don deny di treason allegation against am by di federal goment.

“In di past few days, I don observe various campaigns of calumny directed at my pesin, with di latest allegations wey dey attributed to diInformation Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC,” Obi tok.

“E dey most unfortunate of di consistent efforts to portray me quite different to who I be, and my core values, dey come from such high quarters. Minister Lai dey accuse me of stoking insurrection dey totally malicious and fictitious.” E add.