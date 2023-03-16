Di deadliest terrorist groups in di world and why IPOB enta top 10

16 March 2023, 09:20 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Separatist group for Southeastern group for Nigeria, di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) don climb reach number ten for di group of terorists organisation for di world for di first time.

Boko Haram and di Islamic State of West Africa wey dey worry for Northern Nigeria dey lead di list of terrorists group for di world ranking.

Dis na wetin di Global Terrorism Index (GTI) tok afta dia tenth edition report.

According to di report, 2022 na di year wey Ipob attack pipo well well. Dia breakdown show say 57 pipo die, 16 pipo wound for 40 attacks.

GTI say some of di killings wey Ipob militants commit, "na di killing of one Army couple wey dem cut dia head, different northerners for di South East and plenti security operatives."

Dem add say deaths wey terrorism cause for 2022 reduce by nine per cent to 6,701 and e dey 38 per cent lower dan di peak for 2015.

"Di fall in deaths na sake of di reduction for di number of incidents, as attacks dey fall by almost 28 per cent from 5,463 in 2021 to 3,955 in 2022".

Di report also say Boko Haram na di most dangerous terrorist group for Nigeria as dem rank number seven for di world.

Last year 204 pipo die from 64 Boko Haram attacks and 51 pipo get different injuries.

For di West Africa region na Islamist State of West Africa (ISWAP) dey lead wit 219 death inside 65 attacks wey wound 118 pipo for di region.

Di report also tok say Sahel region for sub-Saharan Africa na di epicentre of terrorism wey account for more terrorism deaths in 2022 dan both South Asia and di Middle East and North Africa (MENA) combined.

Deaths for di Sahel region constitute 43 per cent of di global total for 2022, compared to just one per cent for 2007.

"Of particular concern na two countries, Burkina Faso and Mali, wey account for 73 per cent of terrorism deaths for di Sahel in 2022 and 52 per cent of all deaths from terrorism in sub-Saharan Africa.

Di two kontris record substantial increases in terrorism, as deaths for Burkina Faso increase by 50 per cent to 1,135 and for Mali by 56 per cent to 944.

Attacks for dis kontris don dey become more deadly. Di number of pipo wey dey die per attack increase by 48 per cent from 2021. Most attacks for dis kontris dey attributed to unknown jihadists even though both IS and JNIM operate for dis tkontris.

Di increase of violence for Burkina Faso don also spread to neighbouring kontris, Togo and Benin record dia worst GTI scores on record.

Nigeria gomenet declare Ipob as terrorist organisation for 2017, Boko Haram for 2013.

Tori be say na part of Boko Haram group wey split na im form ISWAP for Africa.

Wia dis foto come from, Global Terrorism Index

Terrorist groups wey dey top ten

Di Global Terrorism Index report also rank oda terrorist groups for di world.

According to dem, Islamic State na di most deadly terrorist group with oda groups wey dey collabo with dem.

"IS na still di deadliest terror group globally for di eighth consecutive year, dem record di most attacks and deaths of any group for 2022.

Dem record 1045 deaths, 410 attacks with 644 injuries.

Al- Shabaab na second wit 784 deaths and 315 attacks and 1016 injuries.

Islamic State – Khorasan Province (ISK) get 498 deaths and 141 attacks with 832 injuries.

Jamaat Nusrat Al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) record 279 deaths and 77 attacks with 215 pipo wey wound.

Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) record 233 deaths, 30 attacks wit 133 injuries.

Di Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) na number 6, dem kill 219 pipo for 65 attacks.

Boko Haram get hand for 204 deaths and 64 attacks.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) record 137 deaths and 90 attacks.

Islamic State – Sinai Province kill 71 pipo inside 27 attacks.

'Di impact wey terroism dey cause for Nigeria reduce'-GTI

Di Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP) na im put togeda dis ranking afta dem use data from TerrorismTracker and oda sources.

TerrorismTracker dey provides event records on terrorist attacks since 1 January 2007.

Di dataset get almost 66,000 terrorist incidents for di period 2007 to 2022.

Even though di figures of terrorist attacks look like say e high well well, GTI say "di impact wey terrorism dey cause for Nigeria dey decline sake of say total deaths reduce by 23 percent, e decrease from 497 for 2021 to 385 for 2022."

Di number of terrorist attacks in Nigeria also drop small wit 120 incidents for 2022 compared to 214 for 2021.

According to dem, dis na di lowest number of terror attacks and deaths since 2011.

“Di military overtake law enforcement as di most targeted group in 2022. Dem target Military personnel in a quarter of all attacks, followed by civilians at 24%, and law enforcement at 18%. Despite dis, half of all terrorism deaths for Nigeria in 2022 were civilians.

“Civilian deaths increase by 78 per cent from 2021 to 196 deaths; while military deaths drop small, e fall by 74 per cent from 2021 to 58 deaths in 2022.

IS continue to be di deadliest terrorist group for Nigeria for di third consecutive year.

IS record dia lowest number of attacks and deaths since 2020, at 57 attacks and 211 deaths in 2022, a decline of 28 per cent in attacks and 13 per cent for deaths wen dem compare am to di previous year.

Wetin Federal Goment dey do to stop insecurity for Nigeria

For February 2022, Nigeria goment bin tok say dem don torchlight and uncover 96 pipo wey di finance terrorism organisation like Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province for di kontri.

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed yarn tori pipo dis one for Abuja, Nigerian capital wia e dey touch light wetin goment don do to fight corruption.

Di Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit( NFIU) for 2020-2021 reveal say 96 financier of terrorism and 424 of dia associates and supporters plus 123 companies, 33 Bureau de change pipo also get hand for di terrorism mata.

E say dem identify 26 suspected bandits/kidnappers and seven co-conspirators and dem don arrest 4 suspects wey go soon face prosecution and goment go sieze dia assets.

Oga Lai say goment don put plenti measure for ground to check terrorism financing for di kontri and di linking of BVN and National Identification Numbers na part of effort to tackle terror financing.

Oga Lai say di NFIU get intelligence exchanges wit Boko Haram, ISWAP, banditary, kidnapping and odas within 19 kontris and dat during di same period, 2020-2021, the organization return tiff moni wey reach US$103,722,102.83, 3,000 Pound Sterling; 7,695 Singapore Dollar and 1,091 Euros to 11 countries of victims wey enta Naija.