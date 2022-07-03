How Israel Adesanya win Jared Cannonier to retain middleweight title

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Israel Adesanya

3 July 2022, 07:45 WAT New Informate 56 minutes wey don pass

Israel Adesanya successfully defend im middleweight title for di sixth time.

Di Nigerian born New Zealand fighter win Jarred Cannonier through unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to retain im UFC middleweight championship.

Adesanya, 32, use im superior movement and control of distance to out-strike Cannonier and secure di victory.

Di UFC 276 happun for di T-mobile Arena, Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

Adesanya bin gbab di middleweight title for second time afta e defeat Robert Whittaker for one fight for February.

Cannonier also knock out Derek Brunson for di second round dat same February to become di weight No.1contender.

Since im make im debut for 2018, ‘The Last Stylebender’ don come out top every time im step into di Octagon and e still remain undefeated for di middleweight.

Adesanya gbab di interim title for one Fight of The Year winner against Kelvin Gastelum for 2019.

How di fight happun?

For di fifth wey be di last round of di fight, Cannonier bin target a takedown.

While Adesanya bin dey very careful as di crowd bin dey restless.

Though Adesanya land clean jabs, Cannonier fire back wit plenty punches.

But Cannonier fail to complete di takedown.

For Round four

Cannonier land one little right hand early for di round.

But Adesanya tag am wit one hard jab for round four.

Adesanya land am heavy body kick and one two-punch combo follow.

Another right hand land for Adesanya.

Im later land a left and dodge one wild shot from Cannonier.

Cannonier grab another clinch along di cage but e no do anytin wit am before Adesanya break and land am leg kick.

Again, Cannonier clinch up along di cage as Adesanya land am few inside punches.

Adesanya win dis round

How Round three waka

Israel Adesanya bin go back to di leg kicks before im throw one front kick wey miss Cannonier face.

For di first time for di fight, Cannonier shoot but Adesanya throw am inside di cage as e easily avoid di takedown.

Cannonier miss but im shoot again and land a right hand as e dey fight.

Im later hook Adesanya against di cage, land am some good punches for face and body.

Adesanya later come back wit a hard jab and more kicks to di legs.

Adesanya land am plenty short shots to Cannonier head as Cannonier holl di clinch and knee down for di style bender leg.

Na better round for Cannonier.

Round Two

Adesanya land a good early jab, as e continue to use e length to keep Cannonier from getting inside.

Adesanya later miss one head kick but di kick land to di body.

Adesanya land a few hard leg kicks and then left hand to Cannonier face.

Adesanya begin throw more kicks to di legs and body as Cannonier punches begin drop.

Round One

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier bin throw.

Adesanya throw leg kicks and block Cannonier own.

Cannonier miss wit imfirst leg kick as Adesanya land am early one of im own.

Both men dey very hesitant early, but Adesanya land a few left hands and more leg kicks as Cannonier waka forward.

For dis round, Adesanya land a good body kick and use feints to keep Cannonier a bit unsettled.

Cannonier also land Adesanya more leg kicks.

Who Adesanya wan fight next?

Adesanya say im wan fight Alex Pereira next , e tok am during im interview afta e win Cannonier

During im kick boxing days, Israel Adesanya, na only Alex Pereira don ever knock am out.