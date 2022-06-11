ASUU strike update: Osodeke reject Brekete Family radio donation

ASUU President reject crowd funding to end strike

Wia dis foto come from, Screen shot/Brekete Family Youtube video Wetin we call dis foto, ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on saturday for Brekete Family radio studio inside Abuja

46 minutes wey don pass

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) leader on Saturday reject one donation to fit help end dia strike.

Nigerian public university lecturers don dey on strike since February over welfare package.

Na afta ASUU declare say dia strike go continue till August na im Berekete Family radio begin crowd funding to give di union.

So on Saturday June 11, 2022 di Abuja based radio station invite di lecturers union national president.

Host of di radio programme, Ahmad Isah dey popularly known as Ordinary President.

Na him invite ASUU president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke and im team over to di radio station.

Drama start wen Ordinary President begin pour bundles of Naira notes for ground inside studio.

Isah say na one govnor donate di money [50million Naira] to ASUU sake of wetin dem want.

As di radio show how still dey tok, Prof. Osodeke collected mic to clear two issues.

Di ASUU national president first reject di donation.

And e say dem only come to tok about why di union still dey on strike.

Di union President frown ontop di mata saying make dem no associate ASUU with such.

"We no dey beg Federal Goment for money,but for a better funding of our universities", ASUU President, Prof. Osodeke tok.

Then Berekete Family radio host immediately announce to suspend di intervention donation.

"I go no longer continue wit di intervention fundraising, pipo wey don contribute.

"Make dem send dia account details to us, make we refund dia money".

Isah bin set up a special intervention bank account wit one local commercial Bank to raise funds for di union, with a view to ending di strike.

At dat point many Nigerians wey phone in during di programme wey BBC Pidgin monitor frown at ASUU.

Tori be say since ASUU strike begin all efforts to make lecturers return to classrooms don fail.

How to get your Permanent Voters Card and deadline 10th June 2022

Goment action on ASUU Strike so far

For last week of May 2022, Nigeria Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity beg ASUU and oda university-based unions to suspend dia strike.

E dey beg so dat academic activities go resume for public universities across di kontri.

Minister Chris Ngige make di appeal as e yarn tori pipo for Abuja di Nigerian capital on top di lingering strike.

E say goment don begin pay di areas of minimum wage of university and polytechnic lecturers dem across di kontri.

Di striking lecturers go strike on top dia revitalization moni, dia welfare and di implementation of dia 2009 agreement wit goment.

Ngige say goment go spend 34 billion naiara on top di minimum wage areas money wey dem no begin pay lecturers for universities and polytechnics.

Senator Chris Ngige, wey yarn tori pipo dis wan say universities go get N23.5billion Naira, polytechnics 6billion Naira and the Colleges of Education 4billion Naira.

Nigige also say National Information Technology Development Agency go don begin test di three payment platforms by Thursday.

Dem include di goment Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS);

Di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) of ASUU;

And di Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (UPPPS) for di non-teaching staff

Di issue of payment system na one of di major issue between ASUU and di goment.

NITDA bin say UTAS lack integrity test and di minister also tok say di report of di tripartite committee meeting dis weekend.

E further explain give say di National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) don issue dia amendment circulars.

And dat goment don intensify effort to ensure wage adjustment for lectures.

E add say di Prof. Briggs committee don dey hold tok tok wit university unions dem and dia employer, di Federal Ministry of Education.

E further yarn give say afta dia tok tok dem come up wit sometin for goment to see and make decision on.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@FKeyamo Wetin we call dis foto, Tori be say since ASUU strike begin all efforts to make lecturers return to classrooms don fail.

Major challenge to end ASUU Strike

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform.

ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon am even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productvity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni

" I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

' Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

“ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain