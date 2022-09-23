Black Stars test dia strength against five-time world champions Brazil

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

9 minutes wey don pass

Black Stars go today test dia strength against no other side than five-time world champions Brazil today.

Dis go be de first of three friendly matches de West African nation dey play as part of preparations for de de 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

De Black Stars friendly against Brazil be important sake of Brazil be South American side just like Uruguay who dem go face in de group stages.

Uruguay knock Ghana out during de quarter finals of de 2010 Fifa World for South Africa, breaking de heart of de continent.

De West African nation dey face dia arch rivals once again in de tournament dis year sake of that dem for make ready to face de South American side.

In terms of statistics, Brazil dey outshine Ghana with five World Cup trophies under dia belt. De best performance from Ghana be to reach quarter finals, which to date be one of de best performances by an African side.

Recent soccer standings

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Make we compare de performance of both Ghana and Brazil in dia last eight matches.

Brazil win six games out of dia last eight matches, meanwhile Ghana win one game out of eight.

Brazil play two draws out of de eight wey Ghana record four draws.

In terms of losses, Brazil no lose any of dia last eight games but Ghana lose three games.

Also, goals wey Brazil score be 20 while Ghana get 9 goals in dia last eight matches.

New players go give Ghana shine?

Wia dis foto come from, GFA

Brazil dey ahead of Ghana in dis friendly, dem go fit boast of some of de best players in football.

But Ghana dey hope say dem go rely on de new additions to de national team to enrich dia side.Star players like Inaki Williams wey dey play for Atletic Bilbao dey in de line up, Brighton Holve and Albion star, Tariq Lamptey switch from England to represent Ghana.

Other strong players in de EPL like midfielder Thomas Partey, defender Mohammed Salisu, fast rising star for Ajax, Mohammed Kudus den others all dey in de Ghanaian side which go be threat to de Samba boys. For Brazil, dia encounter with Ghana be key to dia World Cup sake of dem for fit deal with Cameroon if dem want reach de knock out stage of de competition.