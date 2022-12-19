Five trends from World Cup 2022 - shocks, injury time plus penalties

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lionel Messi, 35, na one of di record 23 'veteran' players (wey dey 35 years and above) to make a combined total of 83 starts - wey be World Cup record

one hour wey don pass

Football fans and experts neva stop to tok about di 2022 Fifa World Cup for Qatar.

Di tournament wey end on Sunday afta Argentina beat France on penalties to win dia third World Cup still be di talking point.

Some of di talking points na di 'surprises' penalties and number of goals for di tournament.

Most 'shocks' for 64 years

Data analysts Gracenote say na a record 172 goals teams score, afta 64 games.

E torchlight di trends from di 2022 competition afta di first World Cup end and e say e World Cup get di most upsets for 64 years.

Qatar na tournament for di underdogs wit 15 matches wey end wit surprises.

E say e start wit di Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over eventual winners Argentina on di third day of di tournament -wey be one of 12 shocks for di group stages, wey be record for di competition.

Morocco wey remove Spain and Portugal for di last-16 and quarter-finals and Croatia quarter-final win over Brazil, mean say 24% of games ended as shock.

Na di highest percentage of shocks since Sweden 1958 (26%).

According to Gracenote methodology, surprise dey happun if "di winning team get less dan 33.3% chance to win over 90 minutes for di group phase or a maximum of 47% chance of removing dia opponents for di knockout phase."

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Few shots...plenti goals

Na 'only' 1,458 shots dem shoot for dis year tournament, and na di lowest amount since Gracenote start to record data of di statistics for 2002, down from a high of 1661 in 2014.

Indeed, di average number of shots wey dem take during one match for Qatar na 22.8.

But di small number of shots no stop di plenti goals wey dem score for di World Cup.

Na record of 172 goals scored - di highest since dem expand di tournament to 32 teams f1998, with 171 scored at both France 1998 and Brazil 2014.

Only USA 1994's 2.71 goals per match beats Qatar 2022's 2.69.

Na 117 different goalscorers score for di tournament - five less dan di World Cup for Russia four years ago.

Dem also score more goals from inside di penalty area dan any of di four previous competitions wey dem collect data on di statistics.

Na 92.9% of goals dem score from inside di penalty area, wit a record 62.7% of shots inside di box.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, England captain Harry Kane score one penalty and missed anoda against France for di quarter-final

'Cleanest' World Cup dis century and more stoppage time

Referees for di tournament give out 227 yellow cards - di highest since 2010, and Gracenote say na becos of di referees dey strict well well, while na only four red cards dem give - di same wit Russia.

But di number of fouls reduce too for di fourth successive tournament to di lowest level dis century.

Na 1,599 - maybe na a reflection of how dem dey encourage referees to allow play flow.

A total of 23 penalties na im dem give at an average of 0.36 per match - including three in di final - but e bin reduce for di 2018 World Cup for Russia, di first wey get Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.

Di amount of stoppage time na big toking point earlier for di tournament and matches last an average 11 additional minutes - up from six minutes for 2018 - due to Fifa stricter rules on time-wasting.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Young pipo

For di 2022 competition plenti teenagers start di most, more dan any oda World Cup.

10 teenagers start 20 times including 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19-year-old Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala and 18-year-old Spain midfielder Gavi.

France forward Kylian Mbappe, wey dey 23, still hold di record for most starts as a teenager with six to his name for di 2018 edition.

Ageing stars

Dis World Cup no be for only young pipo o, plenti old pipo also play, veteran players, competitors wey dey 35 years and above, start World Cup matches too.

A combined 27 veteran players start 83 times for di 2022 tournament, 32 more starts dan di previous record wey dem set for di 2002 World Cup.

Messi, 35, and Croatia's Luka Modric, 37, na im start pass for all di veteran player for Qatar, dem start seven times each.