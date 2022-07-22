Meet smart 13-year-old wey design flyover bridge and how govnor bless am with millions of naira

Wetin we call dis foto, Sani Musa and im design

one hour wey don pass

“When I born am my dream for am na to become teacher but from di age of 3 i come observe say if e dey play with sand or mud sometimes for outside i have to force am to enter house.”

Na so Mallama Hafsa Musa begin tok to BBC Pidgin about her fourth child 13 year old Musa Sani wey don be one of di most talked about young pipo for Nigeria.

Few days ago Borno state govnor Professor Babagana Zulum present cheque of N5million to Musa family for im education after videos of di replica of Maiduguri flyover bridge wey di boy use im hand create go viral across northern Nigeria.

According to di govnor, Musa don show say e get big talent and na duty of di goment to helep am achieve im dream na why goment give am di money to fund im education.

Like many for northern Nigeria Musa comot from large family as na im be di 4th of 10 children for Mallam Sani family.

Im mother say she no fit recall how many times e fall sick or catch cold because of how e like to dey play inside watery mud and sand.

“Since e small e go just siddon dey use mud to create houses and different things, many times e go catch cold because of dat as im hands and body dey always touch cold.”

“Na from dat time I feel am for my body say my pikin go become something great for engineering aspect I come abandon my earlier plan for am to teach.”

''I make am destroy di design, but e rebuild am''- Musa mama

Wia dis foto come from, Governor of Borno state

“Even dis flyover bridge wey im design I tell am to use im hand spoil am as e be say many pipo just dey come to see am and some pipo don begin wound as push push don dey.”

Di woman say na later di boy re-do di design after govnor send messenger come dia side.

Mrs Hafsa say she dey very proud as govnor of Bormo state honour her and her pikin and na something wey she no go ever forget for di rest of her life.

She advise parents to always dey allow dia children to dey express themselves as e fit be say na dia talent fit show.

“E good make parents dey allow dia children express , for example since wey I notice im talent if e ask for drawing books or any thing wey go helep am i dey always buy.”

“At di moment im two sisters and im elder brother dey also do dia own drawings and designs but na im God don lift pass for now.”

On im part, di 13 year wey dey primary four old tok say engineering design na something wey e go like do for di rest of im life as na dia im passion dey.

E also tok say e don become one ‘mini celebrity’ for in class as many students dey come take pictures with am.

“I dey very proud and dis particular flyover bridge wey I design I dey hope to design di one wey pass am one day.”

Musa say for now e go wan focus on im education as na wetin go helep am achieve all im dreams be dat.

How goment take discover Musa

Wetin we call dis foto, Musa, im mother and di cheque of N5m wey govnor give for im education

El Lawal Mustapha na senior special assistant to Borno state govnor and e tell BBC Pidgin say na when video of di boy go viral as e dey make di design of di flyover bridge di govnor see am.

“So after di govnor see di video for im phone e come reach out to me saying, make I go find out where e dey stay and im family.

“Na so I begin search oh, in fact when I finally reach di house, di mother bin tell me say e no dey because many pipo don begin come disturb dem.”

“Before I come tell her say I be messenger from his excellency di executive govnor of Borno state.”