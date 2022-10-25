List of 19 African kontries UAE ban from entering Dubai on 30 day visitor visa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

25 October 2022, 10:42 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

United Arab Emirates (UAE) slap visa ban on 20 kontries to prevent dem from entering Dubai.

Inside statement wey dem release, UAE officials talk say “we no go post 30 days visa applications for de nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022.”

According to de UAE, any applications from de kontries dem ban dem “send back or cancel.”

Unconfirmed reports be say di ban on dis kontries fit dey connected to say some citizens who dey visit UAE on visitor visa dey overstay in de kontri.

Meanwhile, odas too dey stay in de kontri illegally to find work without legalizing dia stay.

List of kontries wey chop 30 day visitor travel ban

Wia dis foto come from, Kotoka International Airport

Apart from Dominican Republic which no dey Africa but also receive travel ban, dis be de 20 African kontries wey chop de travel ban from UAE.

Ghana

Sierra Leone

Sudan

Cameroon

Nigeria

Liberia

Burundi

Republic of Guinea

Gambia

Togo

Democratic Republic of Congo

Senegal

Benin

Ivory Coast

Congo

Rwanda

Burkina Faso

Guinea Bissau

Comoros

Uganda

How pipo dey react to de ban

Some pipo feel de ban from UAE be hard sake of no be every traveller from dis kontries dey overstay.

For some pipo, dema travel to UAE be sake of business so de blanket ban be unfair.

Concerned social media users feel UAE for permit pipo wey get history of traveling frequently without defaulting on dia visitor visa to travel on de 30 day visitor visa.

Aviation drama between UAE and Nigeria

Many disagreements dey ground between both goments for di last 10 months, and na di aviation sector suffer am di most.

For December 2021, Nigerian goment reduce di number of Emirates Airlines flight operations for Nigeria from 21 flights to one flight per week.

Di decision wey di goment say na to retaliate against di way di UAE goment take treat one local carrier, Air Peace.

Di UAE bin reduce Air Peace operations from 3 flights to one per week.

Di decision by di Nigerian goment force Emirates Airlines to stop operations for Nigeria for few weeks.

Operations later kontinu afta both goment settle.

For August 2022, Emirates Airlines announce suspension of all flight operations for Nigeria wit effect from 1 September.

Dem say di reason na dia inability to collect dia money wey dey trapped for Nigeria.