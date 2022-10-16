E﻿kiti State don officially swear in Biodun Oyebanji as Governor

Wia dis foto come from, Biodun Oyebanji/Facebook

46 minutes wey don pass

Abiodun Oyebanji, don take im oath of office as di Ekiti State Governor.

Na di Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Hon. Justice Oyewole Adeyeye swear am im at about 12: 53pm as pipo gada for di event on Sunday, October 16.

Govnor Abiodun pledge to preserve, protect and defend plus preserve di office as di number one citizen of di state.

“Today mark di beginning of a new dawn for Ekiti, and I dey more than proud to serve di good people of our dear state.”, e tok.

Inec bin declare di APC candidate, winner of di Ekiti govnorship election wey happun on Saturday, 18, June, 2022.

Biodun Oyebanji win 15 out of 16 local goment areas for di state.

Wetin to know about di new Ekiti State govnor Biodun Oyebanji

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji na public servant wey be 55 years old

Oyebanji come from Ikogosi-Ekiti for Ekiti State.

Im don serve as Special Assistant (Parliament Affairs) to di Governor of Ekiti State from 8th June 1999-2000 and August 1, 2000 to September 2001.

Im also serve as Chief of Staff to Governor of Ekiti State between September 2001 to May 29, 2003.

Oyebanji work as Commissioner, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery, Ekiti State from January 10, 2013 to October 16 2014, and also Secretary, Ekiti State Goment 16th October 2018 till December 7, 2021.

Di Ekiti state born politician don tey for politics. E join public service for im 20's as di secretary to di committee wey dem set up for di creation of Ekiti state for 1994.

Oyebanji na former university lecturer before e join politics.

E bin serve as special assistant on legislative matters to di first governor of Ekiti State, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, before e later become im Chief of Staff.

For di first term of di current governor, Kayode Fayemi, Oyebanji serve as di director-general, Office of Transformation, Strategy and Delivery; Commissioner of Integration and Inter-governmental Relations; and Fayemi later appoint am as Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning.

E don hold oda political offices for di state and e resign as di secretary to di state goment on December 7, 2021 to join di govnorship race.

Dem born di APC governorship candidate for December 21, 1967. E get Bachelor of Science (BSc.) degree in Political Science from di Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) for 1989. Masters' Degree in Political Science (International Relations & Strategic Studies) for di University of Ibadan.

Oyebanji dey married to Prof. (Mrs) Oyebanji, wey be associate professor for di University of Ibadan.