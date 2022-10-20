'I lose my leg from soldier bullet during E﻿ndSars protest'

O﻿n 19 October, 2020, one man go EndSars protest for Auchi, Edo Stae, na so bullet from di gun wey soldiers bin dey shoot land am for leg.

Oyemai Steven Asihamen, 29,﻿ ginger carry im friends follow bodi go to protest against police brutality, at di time e still dey run im polytechnic studies.

D﻿i incident make am lose im leg.

"I lose my leg wen solder bin dey shoot gun and one come make contact with my leg. I bin dey protest sake of say we as youth get to protest any bad tin wey we see so e go dey beta. Howeva I no regret say I say I protest".

H﻿oweva many pipo blame am for di incident, "out of 100%, I go say 85% blame me on a serious ground say wetin carry me go protest? Why I go protest?"

"Many pipo dey tell me say 'No call me for help because no be me send you go',﻿" ed add.

﻿But e still get im small group of friends wey dey rally around am plus im family and e say, "me dey take those 15% wey dey console me pass those wey dey blame me".

'﻿I don loose out plenti as I lose my leg'

A﻿long wit di leg wey im loose, e lose im japa plans .

Steven say, "I bin dey think say me by now for do gada money comot from di kontri". Dis na as im reveal say some of im friends don enta kontris like Germany and South Africa.

E﻿ say for now wetin e don dey find na money to take am from one day to anoda, "I learn dry cleaning work for 2016 but no put am for mind say I go do am, so wen dis incident come happun, I reason to do oda work go hard me".

b﻿in reveal say before, e don do different work like okada, seciurity and even bricklayer.

"﻿So na im I come gada di money wey be say pipo gimme make I chop come open dry cleaning for hostel, sake of say tins for town too cost".

Steven be﻿ pikin of two small farmers, and e get oda siblings e tok say e no fit beg im parents.

S﻿teven like many say e appear for di panel of enquiry wey dem set up across di kontri to torchlight security agencies brutality and e also present im case.

A﻿lthough e hail di efforts of Edo state for di End SARS enquiry, e tok say till today im neva collect any compesation following di incident.

W﻿etin we sabi about di EndSARS Protests

Wia dis foto come from, Jelilat Olawale/BBC

#Endsars na di hashtag wey trend as youths take over di streets for October 2020 to protest police brutality and bad treatment by di Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

Protesters enta street unto say dem want make goment ban di special police squad wey dem dey call SARS.

Dem accuse SARS say dem dey brutalize young pipo anyhow, dey collect and search phones by force and extort moni from dem.

Di youths carri placards, dey sing anger song. Dem visit many govnors offices nationwide to drop dia complaints and demand for change.

Dem block di Lekki tollgate wey dey for Lagos say motor no fit pass until goment answer dem.

Youths also block plenti oda major locations across Nigeria including di Ojota bridge for Lagos, Berger Bridge for Abuja, Okigwe road roundabout for Imo state.

Di protest kick off on 8 October peacefully and continued for days, but later turn bloody as hoodlums take over di protest begin destroy public and private property nationwide.

Amnesty international say dem kill over 50 pipo during di protest. Human right watch say at least 15 pipo die for shooting wey happun on 20 October, 2020 for Lekki tollgate inside Lagos.

D﻿is na apart from all di kasala wey happun for di rest of Nigeria including for Edo state wey Steven suffer di loss of im leg.

Wetin happun for Lekki Tollgate?

Wia dis foto come from, Jelilat Olawale/BBC

One of di biggest matter about di Endsars protest na di shooting of unarmed protesters by Nigeria military for di Lekki tollgate area of Lagos wia protesters camp for days.

Some protesters and victims claim say pipo die for di toll gate, but Nigeria goment say nobodi die.

Minister of information Lai Muhammed at di time say 'how massacre go happun with out deadi bodi'.

Nigeria army agree say dem do shooting for Lekki toll gate during di protest, but dem say "dem no shoot live bullets dia and dem no kill anybodi dia".

October 20 2022 mark two years since di Lekki tollgate incident and Nigerians for social media don begin dey trend #EndSARSMemorial2 to mark wetin happun for di tollgate and to remember pipo wey allegedly die during di protest.