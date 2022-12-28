Calabar carnival accident: 'Di driver bin dey spray money for ground wen e happun'

One of di relatives of pesin wey survive di Calabar carnival accident for Cross River state tok to BBC Pidgin how e happun.

Musa Mohammed Kutama, papa of one of di victims of di Calabar Bikers display say im bin dey im shop dey do work wen pesin come tell am say im pikin follow for one accident wey happun for di carnival.

“I bin dey my shop dey write stories wen pesin come draw my attention say dis na wetin dey happun now and your son dey involved.”

Na so Musa Kutama, papa of 15 years old Abdulsalam Musa Kutama tok.

Di accident wey happun on di 27 of December kill 14 pipo, send 24 odas go hospital, police tok.

'Di driver bin dey drive anyhow'

According to Musa Kutama, during di carnival, one mini car driver bin drive enta di place, im bin dey drive anyhow.

“Di driver bin dey play wit di motor from left to right, as im reach wia pipo gada, im come spray money for ground.

“So, unfortunately pipo wey bin dey stand by rush to pick di money na im dis ugly incident happun to dem, of which my son follow.”

Police tok tok pesin say di driver bin dey drunk and bin dey drive on high speed “wen im lost control and run into di crowd.”

Dem rush di victims go two goment hospitals – Navy Hospital and University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Di 15 years old Abdulsalam Musa Kutama, dey among di 24 pipo wey survive di horror as im escape death wit scratch for im face and stiches for im thigh.

“We bin dey Navy Hospital last night, so dem treat am and give us some drugs and dem discharge us. Im dey house now looking healthy and good.”

Di Cross River state goment take care of di hospital bill for di victims of di carnival accident, Kutama tok.

“Di CSO of di hospital bin come in to announce say make dem no collect any money from us, say goment dey take care of am.”

Di goment don also cancel di Bikers parade for di Calabar Carnival.

Inside press statement wey di Chief Press Secretary to di govnor, Christian Ita bin release, goment say dem dey torchlight how di mini car take pass through di many security barricades, to get access to route wey no dey open to di public.