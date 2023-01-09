Wetin we know about di 'arrest' of Raymond Dokpesi for UK

Tori of arrest of Media mogul and owner of DARR Communication Limited, Raymond Dokpesi, bin circulate local media for Nigeria on Monday.

Reports allege say dem arrest Oga Dokpesi for Heathrow Airport for London on 8 January, but e no dey clear why.

According to wetin local tori pipo report, dem tok say immigration bin delay Dokpesi afta one trip from Frankfurt on one Lufthansa airlines flight wey arrive for UK.

‘Dem delay am for some hours’

But for one statement wey im management release, dem say Dokpesi bin get some hours delay before dem stamp im passport and British Immigration officials clear am for entry into di kontri.

“Dokpesi arrive via Frankfurt from Abuja on one Lufthansa airlines flight and dem invite am off di plane, before oda passengers come down,”

“Dokpesi bin dey delayed at di airport for some hours before im passport bin dey stamped and im bin dey cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into di kontri,” part of di statement tok.

Di statement also tok say im visit to di UK na sake of di invitation of di Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by di British goment to share perspectives on issues around di 2023 presidential elections.

“Di media founder na di Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of di PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wish to thank all for dia outpour of love, prayers and support sake of di news of di incident and to reassure say e dey hale and hearty.”

Wetin Met police tok about di 'arrest'?

For BBC enquiry to di Metropolitan Police for UK about di allegation of arrest of Oga Dokpesi arrest on Sunday, January 8,. Di Home team say true-true dem arrest ne man for Heathrow but dem no reveal di identity of di man. So e no dey clear whether na Dokpesi.

Dia statement say “On Sunday, 8 January, we arrest one 71-year-old man for Heathrow Airport on suspicion of rape.

"Di arrest relate to one allegation for August 2019.", police tok.

"Dem don bail di man, pending further enquiries, to one date for early April.", dem add am for di statement wey dem make available to BBC.

Di Met police no dey name any pesin wey fit dey unda investigation. Dem also no dey name any individual wey also no dey unda investigation.

Who be Raymond Dokpesi

Raymond Dokpesi na media guru and founder of DAAR Communications Limited wey dey control Africa Independent Television and Raypower FM.

Dokpesi come from Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

Di media guru na member of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and na im chair di party National Conference Planning Committee for 2015.

For 2019, di National Broadcasting Commission announce di suspension of di licences of di African Independent Television and Ray Power FM.

Di NBC oga patapata, Dr Modibo Kawu, tell tori pipo say AIT no dey pay dia licence fees on time and dem no dey obey di NBC code.