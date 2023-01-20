'We dey good to go for dis election' - INEC Boss

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "INEC", Duration 6,17 06:17 Wetin we call dis Video, INEC boss interview

one hour wey don pass

INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu don tell BBC say di commission preparation for di 2023 elections for Nigeria dey in top gear.

Nigeria dey prepare to go to di polls on February 25, 2033 for di presidential elections.

"Election for Nigeria be like conducting elections for all of West Africa", e tok as e reveal say na total of 93 million pipo register for di 2023 general elections.

For di interview wit BBC, e reveal di plans of di commission towards conducting free and fair elections.