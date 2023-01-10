Golden Globes Award 2023: Host, celebrities wey dey show and oda tins you need know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

18 minutes wey don pass

Di Golden Globe Awards go happun for Los Angeles later today, but e neva dey clear how many nominees go showface.

Di organisation behind di ceremony dey hope to restore di status of di Globes and dia own reputation, afta di controversy two years ago.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) chop accuse of ethical lapses and lack of diversity for 2021.

Sake of dis some ogbonge pipo don comot bodi from di Globes, but odas know di plenti benefits wey dey folow pesin wey win for dia.

Di HFPA announce plenti changes and new tins sake of say dem wan restore faith afta di plenti allegations wey bin spoil dia name.

While dem no show di 2022 Globes ceremony for TV, dis year dem dey make effort to comeback.

Di Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All At Once lead di 2023 nominations for di film and TV awards, followed by Babylon and The Fabelmans.

Which ogbonge pesin go show face and who go miss?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Blonde star Ana de Armas na one of di few nominees wey don comfam to showace for di event

We know four ogbonge pipo wey go showface for di awards - director Quentin Tarantino and actors Billy Porter, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas.

Di last two na nominees too. Dem nominate Curtis for best supporting actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and de Armas na for best leading drama actress for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jamie Lee Curtis gbab nomination for Everything Everywhere All At Once and go dey for di ceremony

Di HFPA go hope say announcing dis big names in advance go encourage odas to show up.

But some pipo no go show face at all Brendan Fraser, wey dem nominate for best actor for The Whale, don tok say im no go attend di ceremony afta accusing former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003.

Di HFPA found out say Mr Berk "inappropriately touched" Fraser, but say e "im intention na joke and no be as a sexual advance".

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Brendan Fraser, wey be hot property dis awards season, don tok say im no go attend di Golden Globes

Anoda big star wey fit no show face na Tom Cruise. For 2021 im return im three Golden Globes sake of di controversy wey surround di HFPA.

Dem no nominate am for best actor, but im film Top Gun: Maverick bin be one of di biggest movies of last year and dem nominate am for best drama picture.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem give Tom Cruise back im three Golden Globes in protest afta allegations about di HFPA come to light

Scarlett Johansson bin don encourage odas before for di film industry to "step back" from di organisation, while her Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo bin write last year say di HFPA's reforms dey "discouraging".

However, one tweet from di official Globes account on Tuesday suggest Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, MJ Rodriguez, Jennifer Coolidge, Jenna Ortega and Rihanna go attend di ceremony.

Who be di host?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jerrod Carmichael bin win Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special for September

Before di controversy, di Golden Globes be one of di most popular awards ceremonies wit viewers.

One reason why di ceremony's get high entertainment value na becos of di pesin wey dem choose as presenter wey dey fine and clever.

Normally, any sharp host such as Ricky Gervais, Seth Myers or di pairing of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler go bring fun of di A-listers for di audience and Hollywood in general, but dat fit no happun for di more formal Oscars.

Dis year, US comedian Jerrod Carmichael na im go be di host. Even though pipo no too sabi am for di UK, Carmichael na a well-known figure for di US comedy circuit.

For 2022, im win an Emmy for writing im stand-up special Rothaniel and get nomination for guest hosting Saturday Night Live di same year.

As e dey happun for January, most celebrities usually dey on good form for di Globes, thanks to di Christmas break wey dem don enjoy,wit plenti complimentary drinks.

"Traditionally, dem bin always considered am as di most fun [of di awards] to attend " Gervais told the Telegraph earlier this week. "Tables full wit free booze, [wen] oda awards na just to sitdown for theatre seating and e dey totally dry.

"Of course, wetin dey beta for di audience no dey always dey great for di performer. As audiences dey get drunker, you need to work harder to get dia attention. I quickly found am as di threat of hearing sometin awful about themselves made dem to listen."

Who dem nominate dis year?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Michelle Yeoh dey nominated for her performance for Everything Everywhere All At Once

Di Banshees of Inisherin, one dark comedy starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, dey lead di pack for di Globes wit eight nominations. Inventive multiverse comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh, follows wit six.

Babylon, Damien Chazelle's reflection on 1920s Hollywood, get five nominations, as does Steven Spielberg's autobiographical The Fabelmans.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic, Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animation Pinocchio, and Todd Field's excellent drama Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a disgraced orchestra conductor, all get three.

For di television side, school-based comedy Abbott Elementary dey lead wit five nominations, while dem get four apiece for The Crown, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy and The White Lotus.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian star, Tems dey among di nominees for di Golden Globe award for her role in creating Rihanna song Lift Me Up from di Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Dis nomination na di latest for Tems wey also bin get Grammy nomination last year for her performance with fellow Nigerian Wizkid for di song Essence.

But dis time around, na di song wey Tems write na im dem nominate for di Golden Globe award along with Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, and Rihanna.

Dem nominate dem under di category of 'Best original song - motion picture.'

Why di Golden Globes dey important?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Banshees of Inisherin, starring Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, lead di nominations

While a win for di Globes no be guarantee to win di Oscars success, e dey help sometimes to raise di profile of a film or actor and give dem a momentum boost.

Dis na sake of di crucial fact say di Globes ceremony dey televised. A well-received speech fit draw good attention of Academy Voters to dem afta dem watch di Globes.

Di Golden Globes also dey particularly good as for recognising new talent. Rachel Zegler, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ariana DeBose, Emma Corrin, Richard Madden, Awkwafina and Taron Egerton dem don win trophies wen dia stars bin dey go up.