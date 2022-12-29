NBA N5billion demand plus oda tins wey don happun since di death of Bolanle

Wia dis foto come from, Others

29 December 2022, 12:03 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

Plenti top leaders for Nigeria don speak out about di death of Bolanle Raheem, di lawyer wey one police officer allegedly shoot and kill for Ajah, Lagos Nigeria.

Di death of Barrister Bolanle Raheem still dey shocking to many Nigerians as dem dey wait for di kontri authorities to bring justice for di mata.

Family, colleagues, celebrities and odas don call on di Nigeria goment to take action and stop dis kain tin not to happun again for di kontri as e no be di first time.

Since wen di incident of Bolanle Raheem death happun on 25 December 2022, plenti reactions and events don take place. See tins wey don happun so far.

Police oga recommend suspension of officer and reveal im name

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Police force

On 28 December 2022, Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, recommend di immediate suspension of di officer responsible for di shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem.

Oga for police recommend di officer suspension as dem dey wait for di detailed report concerning di incident.

E say di recommendation for di suspension of di officer dey in line with di internal disciplinary processes of di Force.

Di police boss add say di suspension also dey expected to create enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice for di case without interference.

“Di suspension na without prejudice to di constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of di officer, di police statement tok.

On 28 December, tok-tok pesin for police inside Lagos State, Benjamin Hundeyin give latest update on di incident as e release a picture of di officer wey shoot Raheem.

Earlier on, e bin don reveal im name as officer Drambi Vandi, wey be Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Drambi Vandi dey attached to di Ajah Divisional Headquarters of Lagos State Police Command.

E also add say di officer wey dey responsible for di shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem still dey detention.

Oga Hundeyi add say na lie for di cliam wey dey spread say dem don free di officer.

"ASP Drambi Vandi is still in detention!"

"Claims dat di officer wey dey responsible for di shooting don dey released na totally false," Benjamin Hundeyin tok.

E say investigation find out say di two officers wey bin dey with ASP Drambi Vandi, no dey involve for di shooting:

"Investigation don show say oda two officers wit am no get any hand for di shooting incident. So therefore authorities don release dem."

House of Reps pass resolution to torchlight di mata

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria House of Representative Wetin we call dis foto, House of Rep observe one minute silence for late Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

Still on 28 December, Nigeria House of Representatives pass resolution to investigate di circumstances wey lead to di killing of Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

Dem also want make authorities prosecute di officers wey dey involve with di aim to get justice, and to stop officers from taking alcohol wen dey dey on duty.

Member wey dey represent Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Rep. Ibrahim Obanikoro, na im table di mata afta e move di motion of urgent public importance.

Oga Obanikoro advise di house to make sure say dem prosecute all those wey dey connected with di killing.

Di House also come tok say make dem also investigate one similar killing wey happun earlier in di month of one Gafaru Buraimoh for di same Ajah area.

House of representative also observe one minute silence for late Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night 26 December, condemn wetin im call di “heinous and senseless” killing of Omobolanle Raheem.

Di President say im dey deeply shocked and sad to hear of di brutal killing.

E direct di police authorities to take “di strongest possible action” against di culprits wey already dey for detention.

Also, leading presidential candidates for Nigeria 2023 general elections condemn wetin happun.

Five of di candidates wey include Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of di Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of di All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Kwankwaso of di New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and Omoyele Sowore of di African Action Congress (AAC) agree for separate statements say di Nigeria Police Force must be immediately reform and sanitise to end cases of police brutality and extrajudicial killings of citizens.

NBA Nigerians and celebrities react

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Di death of Barrister Bolanle Raheem draw di attention of many including di Nigerian Bar Association as well as celebrities.

Nigerian Bar Association, NBA tok say dem go ensure say justice come out for di case.

Ikechukwu Uwanna, Chairman, NBA Lagos Branch for statement say di death of Barrister Bolanle no make sense.

E also say di NBA president Yakubu Maikyau, dey on di mata and dem go ensure say dem get justice.

Meanwhile, Nigerian celebrity designer Toyin Lawani react to di incident too.

She say Bolanle Raheem, bin dey pregnant.

For one video wey she post for her Instagram handle, Lawani say Bolanle bin get belle afta she wait for eight years.

Meanwhile Popular skit maker, Adebowale Adedayo Aka Mr Macaroni say di "barbarism" wey some Police officer dey commit must come to end.

"One Nigerian Police Officer from Ajiwe division shoot and kill Bolanle Raheem on Xmas day.

"Na from dis same division one Officer kill Gafaru Buraimoh about 2 weeks ago.

"Dis barbarism by di Nigerian Police must come to end. Dis Murderers must pay for dia crimes," Mr Macaroni tok.

Also, Nigerian rapper and human right activist, Folarin Falana Aka Falz, write open letter to Govnor Sanwo-Olu on top di death of Bolanle Raheem.

Falz call on di Lagos state Govnor to bring justice and dey transparent for di mata.

Lagos state Govnor apologize to Bolanle family

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

On 26 December, Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu apologize to di family of Barrister Bolanle Raheem and assure dem say dem go get justice.

Di govnor say di state go support di police wit dia investigation into di cause of di shooting wey lead to di barrister death.

“I don study preliminary report on di mata and I don instruct di appropriate goment officers to immediately get on it.

"We need to ensure speedy justice for di late Bolanle."

Our goment no fit sit back and watch our citizens dey killed by di same law enforcers wey suppose protect dem," Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu tok.

Husband, sister and mama of Bolanle share dia pains

Wia dis foto come from, Others

Di husband late Bolanle Raheem share di pain of how e watch im pregnant wife dey struggle to breathe.

Gbenga Raheem say im plus dia daughter, and im wife sister plus her children bin dey go one supermarket to buy ice-cream afta church wen di incident happun.

“As we approach dem, dem say make we stop, and for di process, we hear one loud sound on my wife side window. All of a sudden, I see blood dey gush out from her chest."

"I see as she dey struggle for breath..."

E say di first hospital wey dem drive go, say dem no fit handle di case before dem later carry Bolanle go go Grandville Hospital, where dem confam her dead.

Di sister narrate say di police officer bin wan run afta e shoot Bolanle but she drag am back put am inside di car so dat dem go fit identify am.

While di mama of Bolanle Raheem dey very heartbroken wit wetin happun.

During di visit of Lagos State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi to di family, Bolanle mama tok how she struggle to train her daughter to become lawyer:

"Commissioner, e no easy, pikin wey I dey train since baby, I suffer ontop her, I hawk orange e no get wetin I no do so she go become lawyer, na wen I suppose dey experience happiness sake of her, so God abeg fight for me." She bin tok.

NBA demand N5billion as compensation for Bolanle family

Di Lagos State branch of di Nigerian Bar Association tok say dem go demand notin less dan N5 billion from authorities.

Dem say na di federal goment, Lagos State goment, Nigeria Police Force and di Police Service Commission go pay di money as compensation to di family of slain Barrister Bolanle Raheem.

Lagos lawyer and human rights activist Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN yarn dis one for one statement e send to BBC News Pidgin.

Adegboruwa tok say di chairman of NBA for Lagos Ikechukwu Uwana don tell am to lead di team of lawyers for di NBA wey go monitor di trial of ASP Drambi Vandi.

"In dis regard, di NBA go partner wit di Ministry of Justice during di trial.

Oga Adegboruwa don obtain relevant briefing from di Hon Attorney-General of Lagos State and don secure di assurances of accelerated prosecution once di case file don dey received from di police," di statement tok.

Wetin go happun next?

Tok-tok pesin of di police for Lagos state tok say "di investigation report was earlier today forwarded to di Force Headquarters, Abuja for further necessary action.