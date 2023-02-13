China say US don send balloons come dia airspace more dan 10 times

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

3 minutes wey don pass

China foreign ministry say US don fly balloons enta dia airspace more than 10 times for di past year.

Dis accusation dey comes afta US shoot down one suspected spy balloon wey dey fly ova dia airspace on 4 February, wey China say na civilian balloon.

Relations between di two kontries no too dey sweet. Recently, di US say dem don also shoot down some number of oda objects.

Afta Questioning on Monday, Beijing say di US don intrude several times.

"E dey common as well for di US to illegally enta di airspace of oda konntries," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin tok for one regular press briefing.

"Since last year alone, US balloons don illegally fly above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," e add.

E say Beijing don responde to di invasion in "responsible and professional" manner. E no disclose further details.

"If you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons wey dey illegally enta China airspace, I suggest you refer to di US side," e tok.

Washington is yet to respond to the allegations from Beijing.

On Sunday, US order make dem shoot down fourth object for Michigan near di Canadian border.

Defence officials describe am as unmanned "octagonal structure" with strings attached to am.

How dis whole thing take start?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

On 28 January dem spot one large high-altitude object as e dey pass ova Alaska' Aleutian Islands, one archipelago for di northern Pacific Ocean between di US and Russia.

Dem come track am dey enta Canadian airspace before e come out ova di western US state of Montana.

On 1 February, fotos wey residents wey dey shocked snap for di city of Billings first bring di public attention to di high-altitude object afta dem don already shoot am down dia local airport.

Montana, wey no be too populated state, na home to one of only three nuclear missile silo fields for di kontri.

And officials say dem suspect di object to be Chinese surveillance balloon wey appear to dey monitor sensitive sites for di region.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Officials say e dey ova 200ft (60m) tall and dey equipped with multiple antennas, solar panels and surveillance equipment capable of intercepting telecommunications.

But officials at first no wan bin shoot am down sake of concerns about di damage falling debris fit cause, so dem allow am to drift across di continental US for days.

On 4 February, President Joe Biden authorise make dem shoot am down by one F-22 jet off di coast of South Carolina.

Recovery crews collect some debris and dem dey use boats and mini-subs to reach further equipment from di balloon, wey dey submerged for about 47ft of water.

China deny say dem use am for spying, saying na weather monitoring device wey blow astray.