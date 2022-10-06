Di four cough syrup wey WHO raise alarm over say dem get hand for di death of 66 pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

6 October 2022, 12:53 WAT New Informate 27 minutes wey don pass

Di World Health Organisation don raise alarm ova four coup syrups.

Dem dey link di cough syrups to di death of 66 Children for Gambia.

Di syrups dem say " fit dey likely linked wit di acute kidney injuries and di 66 deaths among children".

Na Indian company manufacture di products, "Maiden Pharmaceuticals, fail to provide guarantees about dia safety," WHO add.

WHO identify di cough syrups

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, WHO Oga Tedros Ghebreyesus say di deaths dey "really painful"

WHO identify di medicines dem as Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup.

Na for Gambia dem see di four products, but tori be say "dem fit don distribute, through black markets, to oda kontries or regions", WHO add put, for di alert wey dem publish for dia website.

Dem warn say to use am fit result in serious injury or death, especially among children.

WHO intervention dey come afta medical authorities for Gambia – wey be popular tourist destination - detect increase in cases of acute kidney injury among children under di age of five for late July.

But Gambia goment don suspend di use of all paracetamol syrups instead as dem tell pipo to use tablets instead.

Wetin lab analysis reveal about di products?

WHO say laboratory analysis of samples of di products "confam say dem contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants".

Di substances dey toxic, and di effects "fit include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury wey fit lead to death," e add put.

Gambia health officials say last month, dozens of children die, dem no give any exact number.

WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus tok for Geneva on Wednesday say: "Di loss of these young lives dey very painful for dia families."

WHO say India Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation show say di manufacturer fit don only supply di contaminated medications to Gambia, AFP news agency reports quote one email from di UN health agency.

But WHO say di "global exposure" dey possible as di "manufacturer fit don use di same contaminated material for oda products and distribute dem locally or export" dem, di agency report.

Wetin India goment tok about di products

India health ministry don begin investigate di cough syrups afta World Health Organisation link dem to di death of 66 children for Gambia.

WHO say di medicines contain dangerous substances wey fit cause kidney damage.

Di health join body don ask for di withdrawal of di products immediately.

India goment don ask WHO to share dia evidence of di link between di syrups and di deaths of di children.

Di manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals, say dem dey try to find out from dia buyer for Gambia details on wetin happun.