Fotos of how thousands of inmates move to El Salvador mega-prison

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Authorities don move di first group of 2,000 suspected gang members for El Salvador to one big new prison.

Na di centrepiece of President Nayib Bukele self-declared war on crime.

Dem catch tens of thousands of suspected gangsters for di kontri under a state of emergency sake of increase in murders and oda violent crime.

Di prison go eventually hold more dan 40,000 pipo.

Pictures show how di first big group of inmates – wit tattoo without shoe – dey enta di facility wit chains.

Di prisoners bin siddon for floor wit dia hands behind heads wey dem shave, close togeda, before as dem take dem to dia cells.

President Bukele tweet say dem transfer di first 2,000 pipo "at dawn, for one single operation" go di Center for di Confinement of Terrorism, wey im say na di largest jail for Americas.

"Dis go be di new house, wia dem go live for decades, all mixed, wia dem no harm di population."

Di mega-prison - for Tecoluca, 74 kilometers (46 miles) southeast of di capital San Salvador – e get eight buildings.

Each get 32 cells of about 100 square meters (1,075 square feet) to hold "more than 100" prisoners, di goment tok.

Di cells only get two sinks and two toilets each.

President Bukele bin declare "war on gangs" last March, pass emergency measures wey im don extend several times.

Di emergency powers dey controversial as dem limit some constitutional rights, like allowing di security forces to arrest suspects without warrant.

More dan 64,000 suspects been chop arrest for anti-crime drive.

Authorities say criminal gangs like MS-13 and Barrio-18 reach tens of thousands and dem dey responsible for homicides, extortion and drug-trafficking. Di plan of di mass arrests na to make di gangs "disappear altogether", goment tok.

Human rights organisations say innocent pipo been dey caught up for di policy, and some of di pipo dem catch being dey subjected to "cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment".