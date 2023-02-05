Canada teenager win $48m lotto jackpot for her first try

Wia dis foto come from, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Wetin we call dis foto, Juliette Lamour say she go carefully invest her jackpot money

one hour wey don pass

Wen Juliette Lamour win lotto jackpot for her first try, di sensible teenager immediately go meet one financial adviser, wey happun to be her papa, as she dey call am.

Di 18-year-old just scoop C$48m ($35.8m; £29.7m), to become di youngest Canadian ever to win such a big prize.

But while many teens wey suddenly get unimaginable wealth fit begin squander di money, Juliette plan to keep her feet firmly for ground.

Di university student plan to finish her studies and become a doctor.

"I bin dey cry - happy tears - of course," she tell Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation on Friday as she celebrate her win.

"I still no fit believe say I hit di Gold Ball jackpot for my very first lottery ticket!"

Juliette, of Sault St. Marie, Ontario, say she bin don forgot all about di lottery ticket until she hear news say someone from her hometown don win di January 7 draw.

Wen she go check her ticket through one mobile app, one jingle start to play and "Big Winner" flash for di screen.

"My colleague fall to im knees e no believe am," Juliette tok.

"Him bin dey shout. In fact, evri one bin dey shout say I don win $48 million."

Her boss tell her say she fit leave early, but her mama insist say make she stay and finish her shift.

Juliette say she go "carefully" invest di majority of di jackpot wit di help of her money manager papa.

In fact, her papa don already give her di best piece of financial advice – na him give me di idea to buy di Lotto 6/49 quick pick.

Juliette plan to invest some of di money to fulfil her dream of becoming a doctor without worrying about grants or loans.

She wan return back to northern Ontario to practice medicine and give back to her community, she tok.

But Juliette plan to enjoy herself small wit di jackpot winnings.

"Once school close, my family and I go pick one continent and start exploring," she tok.

"I wan experience different kontries, study dia history and culture, try dia food, and listen to dia language."

She dey also hope to abide by some of di advice her loved ones share wit her.