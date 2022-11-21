How 'clubbers' stop mass shooter for America

one hour wey don pass

D﻿em don dey hail pipo for one gay club for di US state of Colorado say dem be heroes afta dem stop di shooter.

Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers say one of di club goers bin grap di attacker gun come hit am fo head during one shooting for Clib Q on Saturday night.

T﻿ori be say anoda pesin hold di guman down till police come.

Di gunman kill five pipo and injure 25 more before dem arrest am.

D﻿i police don release di suspect name come outside say im be 22 year old Anderson Lee Aldrich and im dey police custody now.

M﻿ayor Suthers describe di intervention of club goers "incredible act of heroism".

C﻿olorado govnor, Jared Polis who im sef na gay, hail di "brave pipo wey block di gunman, and fit don save lives in di process".

'﻿I bin tink say di shots bin dey part of di music'

P﻿olice chief, Adrian Vasquez tell tori pipo say "initial evidence and interviews show say di suspect enta Club Q and immediately and start to dey shoot pipo as e bin dey waka enta inside more, more.

"As di suspect bin dey inside di club, at least two heroic pipo inside di club face am and fight di suspect and stop am to kill or harm odas. We owe dem beta thank you".

M﻿ayor Suthers say "dem call police by 11:57pm, buy 12:00, police don land. And di mata end by 12:02 and na because of one or two ogbonge pipo wey subdue di guy... collect im gun ... come use am nack am and dem no shoot am ooo".

C﻿lub Q bin dey hold dance party at di time of di attack and bin dey plan one performance on Sunday evening to celebrate Transgender Day of Remembrance.

J﻿oshua Thurman, 34 wey bin dey di club during di shooting, say at first im bin tink say di shooting bin dey part of di music but later go hide for di club dressing room.

O﻿ga Thurman wey dey live near di club say, na important part of di local gay community and e believe say e no one of di pipo wey die.

P﻿olice still dey try confam how many pipo injure as some pipo bin carry dem sefs go hospital.

I﻿nvestigation dey go on to see weda di shooting na hate crime and weda anoda pesin follow plan am.

D﻿i club release statement for Facebook wia dem thank di "sharp reaction of our customers wey subdue di gunman and ed dis hate attack. Club Q dey devastated by di senseless attack for our community".

M﻿ass killings for America

A﻿ccording to di Gun Violence Archive, na 601 mass shootings don happun for di United States dis year alone.

D﻿is go be di third year since 2020 wey mass shootings for di kontri dey pass di 600 mark.

For 2020 alone more than 45,000 pipo die through di use of gun - weda na murder or suicide.

F﻿or Colorado, dem don see some mass shottings too.

2﻿021 mass shooting bin happun for one supermarket wey kill ten pipo.

F﻿or 2015, three pipo die for shooting for one Planned Parenthood shooting.