Plenty celebrities and fans don dey congratulate Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo as she reveal di face of her lover wey she call ‘Obim’ wey mean ‘my heart’ for Igbo language to di public.

Di Nollywood actress share video of her relationship wit Paul Okoye for her Instagram account as she celebrate her 45th birthday.

She caption di video, “My Obim. Happy 45th birthday Iysexy. New age, new life, new wins. Cheers to forever #iypaulo.”

Her lover, Paul Okoye wey pipo sabi as Pauloo also celebrate di Nollywood actress for im Instagram page.

E describe her as ‘Ezenwanyi’, wey mean ‘Queen of all women’ for Igbo language.

Although di two lovers neva tok wen dem begin date, however Iyabo Ojo bin don drop hint of new romance recently.

Earlier for November, di actress, wey feature for di Real Housewives of Lagos reality show, bin hint at a possible relationship wit mystery lover on her Instagram page.

She give am credit her glowing skin and happiness, say di Igbo man don capture her heart.

She also confam to tori pipo say she dey inside relationship and go remarry.

Di actress wey join di Actor’s Guild of Nigeria for 1998, say, “Yes, I dey willing to give marriage a shot; yes, I dey in love. E get one Igbo man for corner wey don steal my heart away.”

Paul Okoye: Profile

Paul Okoye wey many pipo sabi as Paulo na popular Nigerian Entertainment showbiz promoter.

E be di Chief Executive Officer of Upfront and Personal Management, organization wey dey into films, music, sports and entertainment. E dey manage big talents for Nigeria and across Africa.

Paulo na also di convener of di popular One Africa Music Fest, one annual event wey dey celebrate Afrobeats. He also dey promote shows for popular Nigerian singers.

Who be Iyabo Ojo

Iyabo Ojo na Nigerian actress, director, producer and brand influencer.

Dem born her for December 21, 1977 for Lagos, Nigeria.

She school for Lagos state and begin act professionally for 1998.

Stok say na one of her senior colleague Bimbo Akintola introduce her to di feem industry and advise her to register wit di Actors Gild of Nigeria. She also help her build her career.

Iyabo marry Ademidun Ojo, one clearing and forwarding agent wey dey work for Tincan Island, Lagos, for 1999, when she be 21-years-old.

Although di marriage no last but e dey blessed wit two children.

She divorce dia father for 2001. Iyabo say wetin cause her first marriage to break up na say she bin marry at early age.

Iyabo na A-list Nollywood actress wey don act and produce plenty Nigerian movies.

She bin recently feature for one TV Reality show, Real Lagos Housewives.

How pipo take react

Plenty colleagues and fans don hail di actress and don begin book place for di wedding on top her Instagram page.

