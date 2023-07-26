Di African kontri wia Russia Wagner mercenaries dey on ground

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di Russian influence operation for Mali don dey very successful so far

32 minutes wey don pass

African leaders go travel go Russia for dia summit wit President Putin on 27-28 July. Dem see am as anoda sign of Africa growing role for di international stage and na di second of im kind since dem meet for Sochi for 2019.

As Russia and di West try to get influence on di African continent, developments on di ground for Mali show how pro-Russian element fit force di West to retreat.

Where Mali dey?

Mali na landlocked West African kontri and na one of di largest kontris for di continent. Di kontri cover 1.2 million square kilometres wey extend from tropical West Africa deep into di Sahara Desert.

Di kontri urban south dey different from di troubled and not too populated north wia one secessionist rebellion bin stop for 2015 sake of one peace deal. Di south also dey different from di central regions wia years of clashes between agriculturalists and pastoralists sake of access to land and water dey happun.

Na one of di poorest kontris for di world, and dia 22.5 million pipo live on average annual income of $833 per pesin, according to di World Bank. Di population of Mali na predominantly Muslim, and di kontri official language na French. E dey for di Sahel region of Africa.

Wetin dey shele?

Mali don dey fight one Islamic jihadist insurgency since 2012. Two military coups don dey since August 2020, despite di support from France and di UN.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Mali don become very close to Russia since one coup for 2020 unseated dia former goment

Di US bin recently announce sanctions against three top Malian officials wey dem tok say dey "facilitate di entrenchment" of di Russian mercenary firm Wagner Group.

Meanwhile, di mandate for di 13,000-strong UN Mission for Mali (Minusma) end on 30 June, afta ten years of failed attempts to stabilise di Sahel nation.

Since French troops comot for August 2022 and di subsequent demand for withdrawal of Minusma, di Malian junta wey seize power for May 2021 don turn to Wagner more.

Tori be say di Russian group now get 1,000 troops for di Sahel nation though di military junta deny dia presence.

Wetin be pro-Russian movement?

Yèrèwolo mean "worthy sons" for Mali lingua franca, Bambara. Na activist Adama Ben Diarra also known as ‘Ben the brain’ create am for 2019. Na member of Mali National Transitional Council (CNT).

Na radical pan-Africanist group wey dey close to di ruling military junta. Dia motto 'debout sur les remparts', na line from Mali national anthem.

Di group don use nationalist speeches and pro-Russian rhetoric to successfully call for di expulsion of French and UN forces from Mali.

Who be di group leader?

Yèrèwolo figurehead Adama Diarra dey in charge of di group pro-Russian and anti-French sentiment.

Wetin we call dis foto, Adama Diarra na di leader of di Yèrèwolo movement wey don mobilise against the presence of French and UN forces in Mali

Dem born am for garrison town of Kati, 15km north of Bamako. Oga Diarra na organiser for high school and begin im activism as trade unionist for im hometown, before im obtain degree for political and legal sciences.

Na self-styled pan-Africanist wey consider imsef as disciple of Mali first President Modibo Keïta, wey fight for independence from France for di 1960s. Im brand imsef as revolutionary figure wey come to free di Malian pipo from foreign influence.

E dey part of di five transitional goment officials wey di EU sanction last year sake of accusation say e help to overthrow di former Malian president for 2020. Oga Diarra describe di sanction as honour.

Dem also don see am for neighbouring Burkina Faso supporting di kontri administration efforts to cut ties wit France and toast Wagner.

Wetin be di group link wit Russia?

E dey common to see Wagner and Russian objects on display during Yèrèwolo rallies, just like di burning of UN and Western symbols, especially French ones.

Belief be say Oga Diarra bin don submit one petition wit alleged nine million signatures to di Russian embassy for Mali, as im call for increased military cooperation between im kontri and Russia.

"I don dey tok dis for years: My inspiration, my compass, na di relationship our first president bin get wit di Soviet Union," Oga Diarra don tok before for one video.

Why Yèrèwolo dey against Minusma?

Yèrèwolo begin one campaign against Minusma, di UN mission for Mali, afta French forces bin leave. Di group attack one UN security report for June 2002 wey tok say only about 21% of di kontri dey controlled by di authorities.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di UN mission to Mali last for ten years before di military goment tell dem to komot sake of street agitation against dem

Dem also accuse di UN say dem portray di army negatively afta one report single out Malian soldiers and foreign forces, wey dem believe say be Russians, for killing 500 civilians for one operation wey last for one week for di central town of Moura for 2022.