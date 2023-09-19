12-year-old Debola wey im intestine bin miss for Lagos hospital don die

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Government

43 minutes wey don pass

Di 12 year-old boy simply identified as Debola Akin-Bright wey im intestine bin miss for hospital don die.

Close member of di family confam to BBC News Pidgin and add say di boy bin get internal bleeding.

Im say dem rush Debola to intensive care unit for di Lagos state university teaching hospital (Lasuth) - wia dem bin dey try save di situation.

Di family member say Debola Akin-Bright give up inside di ICU.

Di 12-year-old boy bin dey battle for survival afta dem perform multiple surgeries wia dem confam say im small intestine dey miss.

Di multiple surgeries bin take place for one private hospital for Lagos bifor dem transfer am go goment facility, Lasuth.

Di boy death dey come afta members of di Lagos State House of Assembly bin visit Lasuth on Tuesday to assess di care wey di hospital dey give di boy.

Na di majority leader of di House Noheem Adams bin lead di seven-man ad-hoc committee members to di goment hospital, Lasuth tok for dia official X page.

Dem say na Oga Noheem tok say di purpose of dia visit na to investigate di case of “di boy wey im mama alleged say im intestine bin miss during surgery".

According to Oga Noheem, dem go make di result of dia investigation public once dem conclude am.

“Wen im dey speak, im (Oga Noheem) appreciate di Chief Medical Director, Prof. Adetokunbo. O Fabamwo and all di health professionals wey don ensure say all hands gatz dey on deck while giving excellent care to di patient,” Lasuth tok.

Wia dis foto come from, @LASUTHikeja Wetin we call dis foto, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, receive di seven-man ad-hoc committee members

For di interview wit BBC News Pidgin, madam Abiodun say she never understand how small intestine go comot her son bodi and nobody know how e take miss.

Lagos state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu bin promise to pay for di medical treatment of di one 12-year-old boy.

Di govrnor visit di boy and im mama Deborah Abiodun wia im dey receive medical treatment for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (Lasuth), Ikeja on Sunday.

Tok-tok pesin to di govnor Gboyega Akosile, on im X page tok say di govnor go provide financial and medical resources wey go save di boy life.