Wetin police dey do on top di kidnapping of native doctor, Akwa Ọkụkọ

Wia dis foto come from, AKWA OKUKO/FACEBOOK

23 minutes wey don pass

Di Anambra State police don start to investigate do kidnap of one popular native doctor, Akwa Chian.

Di police tok-tok pesin Tochukwu Ikenga tell BBC say dem don dey find di kidnappers to arrest dem.

E tok say dem gbab Akwa Ọkụkọ for im house for Oba Town inside Idemili South Local goment area of di state at 12:30am.

Tori be say di kidnappers bin shoot kill two of im bodyguards before dem cari am.

Before dis tori comot, nobody know who be di kidnappers wey gbab dis native doctor.

Wetin you suppose know bout Akwa Ọkụkọ

Wia dis foto come from, AKWA OKUKO/FACEBOOK

Dem born Akwa Okuko wey im real name na Chukwudozie Nwangwu for 1998.

E come from Oba village for Idemili North local goment for Anambra state, south east Nigeria.

Na very popular native doctor na why dem dey call am "Akwa Okuko".

Tori be say na also be businessman wey get one hotel wey dem dey call Triple P for Oba.

Na for social media e dey take share tori about im native doctor work.

E recently receive yabis afta im bin invite Anglican priest to come open im hotel and give money to one gospel artist, Gozie Okeke.