How Nigeria Custom seize 7,000 Donkey penis for airport

Nigeria seize record animal parts

Last year authorities for Nigeria seize one large quantity of wild animal parts wey include pangolin scales and claws as well as elephant tusks. Dem seize am during one raid by custom officers for one location for Lekki area of di commercial hub, Lagos afta dem receive intelligence information. Nigeria customs boss, Hameed Ali, tell tori pipo for Lagos - say dem see di items wey dem conceal in nearly two hundred large bags. Tori be say dem suspect say pipo bin carry am illegally come from Central African Republic and dem bin dey take am to south-east Asia and Nigeria na di transit kontri. Oga Hammed Ali say di item dem weigh more than 18,000 kg and worth more than 22 billion Naira (around $54m).