How Nigeria Custom seize 7,000 Donkey penis for airport
Nigeria customs service don seize 7,000 donkey penis for airport.
Dem seize di donkey penis for Lagos, south west Nigeria.
According to one official na Hong Kong di donkey penis dey go.
Dem pack di animal parts inside 16 bags wey dem see for di animal export section.
Na so Sambo Dangaladima, di customs controller for Murtala Muhammed airport tok.
E say na di smell from di bag make di authorities to suspect say something no dey right.
Dem say di consignment fit reach 200 million Naira ($478,000).
Di suspect wey dey linked to di consignment escape.
Di demand for Donkey parts for China dey high, dem say dem dey use am to make traditional medicine for di Asian kontri.
To export donkey parts dey illegal for Nigeria.
Dem also hand ova fake pharmaceutical products to National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and control.
According to dem pharmaceutical products no get NAFDAC registration number.
See Oda times Nigeria don seize animal parts.
Nigeria seize record animal parts
Last year authorities for Nigeria seize one large quantity of wild animal parts wey include pangolin scales and claws as well as elephant tusks. Dem seize am during one raid by custom officers for one location for Lekki area of di commercial hub, Lagos afta dem receive intelligence information. Nigeria customs boss, Hameed Ali, tell tori pipo for Lagos - say dem see di items wey dem conceal in nearly two hundred large bags. Tori be say dem suspect say pipo bin carry am illegally come from Central African Republic and dem bin dey take am to south-east Asia and Nigeria na di transit kontri. Oga Hammed Ali say di item dem weigh more than 18,000 kg and worth more than 22 billion Naira (around $54m).
Nigeria don become a hub for gangs wey dey send African pangolins go Asia, according to law enforcement officials and wildlife experts.