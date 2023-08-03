Former Kano state govnor na APC new National Chairman

Wia dis foto come from, Abdullahi Ganduje/Facebook

Plenty pipo don dey congratulate di immediate-past Govnor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje afta im emergence as di National Chairman of Nigeria ruling party, di All Progressives Congress (APC).

Di National Executive Committee of di party elect Ganduje for di 12th NEC meeting wey hold on Thursday, 3 August for Abuja, di kontri capital.

Dem also elect former senate tok-tok pesin, Ajibola Basiru from Osun state as di National Secretary.

Dis development don make di former govnor become di 5th national leader of di party.

Im election dey come afta Abdullahi Adamu resign as di National Chairman for July 2023.

Di Deputy National Chairman (North) of party, Abubakar Kyari bin take ova di leadership of di party on acting basis afta e announce di resignation of Abdullahi Adamu.

Di new national chairman of di APC afta im emergence promise to ensure scientific registration of members of di party and pay attention to election management and conflict resolution.