Citizens of CAR go vote inside referendum to decide if President Touadera go run for a third time and if di senate dey go

29 July 2023

Pipo for Central African Republic dey prepare to vote inside important constitutional referendum wey go happun on Sunday.

President Faustin Archange Touadera dey hope to get enough votes for a new draft constitution wey go ‘’accurately reflect di aspirations’’ of di Central African pipo. E bin campaign to try to convince di pipo to support di change.

‘’Di referendum vote give you di opportunity to decide on a beta future for di kontri. So no let dis opportunity to create a new republic through di constitution pass you by,’’ E tok.

A yes vote go remove a two-term presidential limit and allow President Touadera, wey dem elect for 2016 and 2020, to run for a third term for 2025. Di new presidential term go last for seven years instead of five.

Di draft constitution also intend to ban politicians with dual citizenship from running for di presidency, unless dem renounce dia oda nationality. Di office of a vice president go also dey created and dem go scrap di senate, to transform di parliament into a single chamber.

Why di opposition dey against di referendum?

Di planned referendum don trigger protests with di opposition wey describe am as illegal and dey ask im supporters to boycott di process.

For one protest, Mahamat Kamoun, member of di Bloc Républicain pour la Défense de la Constitution (BRDC) say dem ‘’no fit accept say someone wey come to power through a democratic process fit decide to stay in power and give imself a lifetime of power.’’

Activist Lydia Izedio, wey dey work with di Union for Central African Renewal, believe say di proposed ban on dual citizens dey unfair.

‘’All Central Africans be Central Africans. But today, di president of di Republic don say pipo wey no be Central Africans by origin no dey entitled to take part in elections and so on. How our children, wey get two nationalities go manage?’’

Former Prime Minister and opposition MP Ziguele Martin tell BBC News say di referendum na ‘’constitutional coup.’’

‘’Since di constitutional court rule against di constitutional change last year, we no fit support someone wey dey carry out dis illegality called a referendum. Na why we ask Central Africans to reject am.’’

Wetin we call dis foto, CAR citizens wey no support di referendum hold banner

Wetin be di Human Rights concerns?

Fear of violence during di poll and di campaign don cause more division for di kontri wey still dey struggle with di effects of a deadly civil war with various armed groups wey dey ginger fighting and dey control different regions of di kontri.

Human Rights Watch don accuse authorities of cracking down on civil society, media, and opposition political parties.

Enrica Picco, wey be International Lawyer and Researcher with di Crisis group, tell BBC News say di human rights situation dey already ‘’extremely bad’’ and a yes vote fit worsen am.

‘’Central Africans dey fear di consequences if dem no show up for di polling station on July 30 and go probably come under pressure to support di draft constitution,” she tok.

‘’Di authoritarian way di kontri dey more clear by di new constitution and di consequences fit be di restriction of freedom of association, speech and movement for central Africans.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Fear of violence during di poll and di campaign don cause more division for di kontri wey still dey struggle with di effects of a deadly civil war.

Why Wagner dey for CAR?

Di influence of Russian private military firm Wagner follow a five-year campaign of ‘boots on the ground’ togeda with media presence.

Wagner fighters dey deployed for some African kontris mainly to make money and as part of a Russian effort to project power on di continent.

For 2018, dem send "military instructors" to di CAR and Sudan - and den move into Libya a year afta. Di believe na say dis kontries get natural resources wey dey of interest to di group. CAR dey rich in diamonds, gold, oil and uranium.

Wagner fighters don continue to dey defend President Faustin-Archange Touadéra regime against rebel attacks for di capital, Bangui. Dem dey also serve as im bodyguards.

During dat period, di influence of CAR former colonial power France reduce, leading to a suspension of support and military cooperation for 2021. AFP quote sources wey cite di withdrawal as a response to CAR ‘’complicity inside alleged Russian disinformation efforts for di kontri.’’

Fotos wey show Wagner mercenaries dey receive awards from goment officials for CAR and working as security for political events don dey shared widely.

‘’Working with Wagner na violation of international agreements. Those mercenaries dey loot our resources like diamonds and wood. Dem dey also interfere for di political decisions of our kontri,’’ MP Martin tell BBC News.

And with fears of violence on di day of di referendum, goment dey rely on di force to maintain security.

Enrica believe say Russia influence dey very strong for di CAR.