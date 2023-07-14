Three tins wey dey worry me pass as pesin wey dey live wit HIV

Dem no support media player for your device Play video, "'Three tins wey dey worry me pass as pesin with HIV'", Duration 4,18 04:18 Wetin we call dis Video, 'Three tins wey dey worry me pass as pesin with HIV'

Three tins wey dey worry me pass as pesin wey dey live wit HIV

Author, Mansur Abubakar

Role, Journalist, BBC Pidgin

one hour wey don pass

Halima (no be her real name) dey among pipo wey dey live with human immunodeficiency virus wey pipo sabi as HIV for Kano state, northwest Nigeria.

HIV na di virus wey dey attack di immune system and if e dey untreated e fit lead to AIDS - disease wia di body no fit fight off even mild infections.

Di 35-year-old say one of di top three things wey dey worry her pass at di moment na say she no get pikin of her own.

Di woman wey don dey with di disease for 19 years tok say na only her mama and a few oda pipo know because she dey fear stigma.

“Even my extended family members none of dem dey aware because I dey fear stigma from dia side na why I no wan make dem know.”

Video Journalist: Gift Ufuoma