Love for Peter Obi fit help Labour Party governorship candidates?

Wia dis foto come from, Mr. Peter Obi Wetin we call dis foto, Peter Obi na di Presidential candidate of di Labour Party

15 March 2023

Di love for Peter Obi fit transform to wins for governorship candidates of Labour Party?

Dis na ogbonge question wey don arise afta di Presidential and National Assembly elections and Peter Obi come third after e win 11 States plus di Federal capital territory FCT Abuja.

Di Labour Party also perform well for di Senate and House of Representatives elections as dia candidates win seven seats for Senate and 35 seats for di House of Reps.

Di popularity of di Party dey draw attention to di governorship candidates for some States like Lagos, Delta, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Plateau states.

Controversies also don hit states like Rivers over who be di authentic govnorship candidate of Labour Party.

On Saturday, 11 March 2023, Peter Obi visit Edo and Delta states wia im supporters receive am well as a large crowd of pipo dey follow am.

For im verified twitter handle, Peter Obi say, "I pass through Edo state today. I stop by briefly to express my profound gratitude to di OBIdients for dia support and ask dem to extend same to di Governorship and House of Assembly candidates.”

Earlier, e bin don tour Enugu, Abia and Anambra States wia e also ask im supporters to vote for di party candidates for di 18 March governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Plenty interest dey as to who go be di next govnor of di commercial capital of Nigeria, Lagos state.

But as candidates from different political parties dey battle to lead di state for di 2023 govnorship election, suddenly, di Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour become hot topic of discussion for social media circle.

Pipo wan know who e be, wia e from, wetin be im antecedents and if im na pesin dem fit trust wit di fortunes of di state?

Na di same rising interest of di Labour Party dey for Enugu State, South- East Nigeria wia di Labour Party party di Presidential election and also win 7 out of di 8 House of Reps seats.

Di Governorship candidate of Labour Party for Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, dey also get plenti attention.

For Abia, Dr Alex Otti wey don contest govnorship elections for di state bifor dey also hope say Oga Obi luck wit favour am.

For Delta state, di LP govnorship candidate Kennedy Pela say pipo wey bin no take di party serious don begin fear.

Wia dis foto come from, Beatrice Itubo Wetin we call dis foto, Chairman Steering Committee of Labour Party Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo say Beatrice Itubo na di guber candidate dem know

For Rivers State anoda pesin rise up to say na im be di governorship candidate of di LP, aside Beatrice Itubo wey already dey INEC list as di governorship candidate of Labour Party for di State.

But Chairman of di Steering Committee for di Labour Party for Rivers State, Hilda Dokubo clarify di matter to BBC Pidgin.

She say di authentic govnorship candidate of LP for di state na Beatrice Itubo.

As to why anoda pesin go dey parade imsef as di candidate, Hilda Dokubo say,"To di best of my knowledge, Dan Princewill no contest di primaries. I no think say we do any substitution to say na im be di new candidate and I no dey informed by di National or anybodi for dat mata say e get change from Beatrice Itubo to Dan Princewill.

“So I no know wia dat tori dey come from and I no know why dat tori dey cone out now."

Dokubo wey bin also contest di House of Reps Seat for Asari-Toru/Akuku-Toru federal constituency for di House of Reps for Rivers State bifor dis appointment, add say all di party don tok from di National na say di right candidate na Beatrice Itubo and di na im go decide di next action dem go take.

"Individuals no dey win elections, na parties dey win election as na Labour Party wey dey di ballot not di name of any human being so I no think say Dan Princewill dey do imsef any favour by doing wetin im dey do.

“All of us dey campaign for how many months, nobody see am so wia im jump out from now?

“But dis na politics and wonders dey show up evriday." She tok.

Governorship elections dey billed to hold on Saturday 18 March 2023 after INEC shift di date by one week as dem wan reconfigure di BVAS machine.