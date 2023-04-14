'Dem kill my sister, shoot my father during Zangon Kataf attack'

Wetin we call dis foto, Coffins of di pipo wey die as dem dey arrange am

one hour wey don pass

Mike Yusuf dey hospital dey look after im father wey gunmen shoot when dem attack Atak Njei area for Zangon Kataf local goment for Kaduna state and e tok to BBC News Pidgin about im pain.

Di man wey also lose im sister Grace Yusuf to di Wednesday night attack say dis na high time goment end dis security wahala once and for all.

Eyewitnesses say di attackers storm around 9pm and begin shoot pipo killing 8 and injuring many wey dey receive treatment at di moment.

“Dis na di second time dis kain attack dey happun for our place di last time dem shoot two pipo dead.”

“I dey for Kajuru when dem call me for phone telling me wetin dey happun to my family.”

“Dem kill my sister Grace and shoot my father for chest I dey with am now as e dey receive treatment.”

Mike say e dey sad say dem neva hear anything from goment although fotos for social media show Francis Sani wey be chairmo of Zangon Kataf as dey visit affected pipo after di incident.

BBC News Pidgin try reach out to tok tok pesin for Kaduna Police Command SP Muhammad Jalige but e no respond to calls or message to im phone.

Wetin we call dis foto, Some community pipo dey prepare coffin

‘Sad say after several attacks security pipo neva take action’

Chairmo of di local goment Mr Francis Sani say e dey pain am say despite several attacks for dia areas security pipo neva show pipo wey dem arrest over wetin dey happun.

According to di chairmo na dat vex make im pipo dey ask goment to withdraw di soldiers wey dem bin send to protect dem as no dem no dey see dia efforts.

Lastly e tok say den arrange burial for all di pipo wey die on Thursday.

Major kill-kill wey don happun for Southern Kaduna in recent years

Wetin we call dis foto, One of di bullets wey remain for ground after di attack

For May 2018- Police report say at least 45 for one attack for one retaliatory attacks by armed bandits for Gwaska village in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State

Kaduna State Commissioner of Police tell tori pipo for CNN say "Di vigilante group din kill some bandits two weeks before, so wetin hapoun na reprisal attack by di bandits wey enta di village and begin shoot everybody"

Women and children dey among di pipo wey dem kill as di jaguda pipo open fire on women and children for di farming settlements area.

For October 2018, anoda attack happun between Christians and Muslims for Kajuru, 55 pipo die for di attack, 22 children, and 11 women dey among di victims.

According to reports, wetin cause di October 2018 attack na one market quanta wey lead to di death of two pipo.

President Muhammadu Buhari condemn di attack.

For 10-11 February, 2019, di popular 2019 Kaduna state massacre happun some hours before di Nigerian general election. Di state governor, Mallam Nasir Elrufai say jaguda pipo kill 141 pipo for di Kajuru LGA of di state. Diethnic fight claim 11 Adara pipo and 130 Fulani.

However di Fulani group Miyetti Allah report say na 131 Fulani pipo die for di attack.

Local pipo wey dey on ground bin claim say di killings happun as part of revenge for clashes in October 2018 between Christians and Muslims in Kajuru wey kill 55 pipo.

Some days later, Fulani herdsmen attack Ebete of Agatu LGA of Benue State and 17 pipo die for di attack.

For 26 February, 2019 report comot say at least 29 pipo die for attack for Karamai community of Kajuru. Di suspects of di attack na Fulani pipo as revenge for attack on Fulani settlements.

Di governor confam few days later say di death toll rise to 40.

March 2019, some jaguda pipo wey dem no fit identify ambush and kill 17 vigilantes for one Birmin Gwari area of Kaduna state and dem tiff dia cattles.

For di same month, 10 pipo die for Nandu-Gbok village of Sanga LGA afta one attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Pipo wey dey live for di area suspect say na revenge attack wen some community members attack and kill least 11 cows and 28 sheep wey belong to di herdsmen before di election.

For 2020, di attack continue as fresh attack happun on 20 July for Kukum Daji Village of Kaura local governmnet, atleast 19 pipo die and 31 pipo wunjure