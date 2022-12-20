'My husband do oral sex wit my 16-year-old niece' - Dr Olaleye wife tell court

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Olaleye

one hour wey don pass

Lagos state goment don begin di trial of Optimal Care Clinic Medical Director, Dr Olufemi Olaleye ontop accuse say e allegedly sexually molest im wife 16 years old niece.

Dr Olufemi Olaleye dey face two count charge of child defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

Wen di case come up on Monday, im wife, Mrs Aderemi Fagbemi Olaleye na di first prosecution witness wey testify for di matter.

She enta di witness box of di Special Offenses and Domestic Violence Court Ikeja to testify against her husband wey she dey married to for over a decade.

She give details of how she take hear about di matter, wetin she do and how she carri di matter go court to get sole custody of dia two pikins.

'My husband do oral sex wit my niece'

Mrs Olaleye narrate to di court how her husband start to dey finger di victim, later graduate to oral sex and later penetrate her plenti times.

She explain how during one of di oral sex, her husband ‘release in her mouth’.

She say she get to hear about di situation wen di victim open up to one of dia relative and our driver.

“Di girl say my husband don dey sleep wit am since March 2020 and threaten to kill her and evri pesin for di house if she tell anyone” na so di woman tell court.

She also tell court say di victim tok say di accuse teach am pornography and dey molest di girl for different parts of dia house wia CCTV camera no dey, add say na around 2am im dey commit di offense.

According to di witness wey she hear di matter, she report am to police and claim say her husband bin breakdown in tears in front of di police and admit to di crime.

“E admit say e finger di girl and practice oral sex wit am” na wetin Mrs Aderemi tell court say her husband do.

She say after di incident, she tell her husband to leave di house for fear say e fit do same to dia daughter.

'My husband be sex addict'

As Mrs Aderemi Olaleye continue her testimony, she say after di incident wit di police, her husband check imsef into one rehabilitation home Grace Cottage Clinic Ilupeju.

“Di Psychologist for di home Dr Ogunubi call me to tell me say dem diagnose my husband wit ‘sex addiction" na so di witness tok.

She say di rehabilitation home tell am say make she go back to history she fit find out say dia daughter fit be victim too.

She say di psychologist tell am say make she corporate wit dem, say her husband need to complete im treatment, else e fit relapse and dey more dangerous out dia.

Mrs Olaleye tell court say her husband no ever deny di allegation since 2021, say e bin dey beg am, he say im go even go do general apology to her family, say na work of di devil cause am.

“E surprise me say e do oral sex wit di girl, cos wen me and am dey intimate, if I try to give am oral sex, e go decline say im na old man, say e no like oral sex”. Na so she tok.

'My husband drug me'

Mrs Olaleye further tell court say she no sabi wen all dese tins dey happun, say her husband dey drug her and she go sleep off.

“I dey sleep through out dese atrocities, most nights Femi (her husband) dey give me some medications. E dey call am junior aspirin, say e dey stop blood clots”. Na so she tok.

She also tell court say her husband dey also give am anoda drug wey di name na Phenergan, he say e dey help reduce stress.

She say “I grow up as a very confident woman, evil na evil, no matter who commit am, I get girl child and eight nieces, if dis no stop, my conscience no go allow me”.

Wetin CCTV show for di house

During cross examination, di defense lawyer Mr Babatunde Ogala ask di witness wen di victim first tell am about di incidents, she answer say na for November 27, 2021.

E ask am whether dem get CCTV for di house, she say CCTV no dey for di living room, say na for di dinning area e dey.

At dat point di lawyer request di court to allow am play a video. Di video show wia di witness dey beat di victim.

Di defense counsel ask di witness to identify pipo inside di 39 seconds video and she identify dem.

E ask am who dey beat di victim, she respond say she bin don admit say she discipline di girl.

She say dem record di video on di 26th or 27th of November 2021.

Di counsel play two oda videos wey show di witness dey beat di victim, and appear to be very angry.

According to di woman, her niece bin join dem to live for dia house from 2019 wen she dey 15 years.

She and Dr Olaleye don dey married for 11 years and dem get two pikins.