Children dey among 11 wey die for fire for Uganda school for visually impaired

Wetin we call dis foto, One forensic team dey investigate di cause of di fire for di Salama School for the Blind

35 minutes wey don pass

One fire for one boarding school for blind students kill 11 children for one rural community just outside Uganda capital, Kampala, di school administrator and police tok on Tuesday.

Six oda pikin dem dey for critical condition and dey receive treatment for hospital.

Dem still dey investigate di cause of di fire for di boarding school for Mukono, east of Kampala.

"Di cause of di fire dey currently unknown but so far 11 deaths sake of di fire dey confam while six dey critical conditions and admitted."

Belief dey say na 27 pikin dem dey sleep inside di affected dormitory for di Salama School for the Blind.

Parents wey dey worried don gada for di site.

But dis kind incident dey common.

One of di kontri worst school fire happun for Buddo Junior School for 2008. Na nineteen pikin die.

Wetin we call dis foto, Parents dey wait to see wetin happun to dia pikin dem

“No word fit explain di pain I dey go through,” Richard Muhimba wey im pikin die for di fire tell AFP news agency.

Dr Moses Keeya wey dey work for di local hospital wey first receive students wey wound tok say dem “sustain mostly injuries for di arms, legs and chest. One of dem get deep burn for head”.

Dem don refer four pikin dem to Kirudu National Hospital for Kampala. And dem don discharge two wey get minor injuries.

Education minister Joyce Kaduchu bin dey for di school to tok to di parents.

“All of us dey really heartbroken,” she tok. “Our education system give every pesin opportunity, no mata di physical challenges dem get. We don lose 11 pikin dem under very unfortunate circumstances.”

She add dem gaz do DNA test on di bodies of di pikin dem wey don burn beyond recognition.

For di past, school fires bin dey caused by pikin dem wey use candles for dia dormitories afta lights out and dem leave di candle on.

Overcrowding and lack of firefighting equipment for di schools dey always disturb rescue efforts.